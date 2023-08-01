Aug 1, 2023| Business & Financial Press

Neubiberg, 1 August, 2023 - Bernd Hops, Chief Communications Officer and Head of Communications & Public Policy at Infineon Technologies AG, will leave the company at the end of September at his own request and by best mutual agreement. The succession process has been initiated.

"Bernd Hops has played a key role in shaping Infineon's communications and political work over the past more than ten years. We accept his decision with great regret," said Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon. "Thanks also to Bernd Hops' intensive work, awareness among our key stakeholders and the general public of the important contribution Infineon is making to the decarbonization and digitalization of our world has grown significantly in recent years. Under his leadership, the Communications and Public Policy team has also been significantly expanded. On a personal note, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Bernd Hops for his outstanding support, especially during the transition period last year when I took over the role as CEO of Infineon."

"The decision to leave Infineon after more than ten years was not an easy one for me. I am grateful for having been able to help appropriately position this great company with its dedicated people. Now I would like to pursue a new challenge. I would like to thank Jochen Hanebeck and his predecessor Reinhard Ploss very much for the great trust they have placed in me, which is a prerequisite for good corporate communication. I would also like to thank my team and the many other colleagues who accompanied me at Infineon and strongly supported me."

Bernd Hops joined Infineon in 2013 as Head of CEO Communications and subsequently took on various additional leadership roles in Communications & Public Policy. In January 2020, he assumed global responsibility for the department. Previously, Bernd Hops worked as a business editor and reporter at "Der Tagesspiegel" and "Financial Times Deutschland" and as a communications manager at the management consultancy Roland Berger and the utilities company Verbundnetz Gas.