    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
09/19/2022
24.35 EUR   +0.93%
09/19INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : DA5 Customer Presentation (nur auf Englisch)
PU
09/16Infineon - High-side gate driver EiceDRIVER 2ED2410-EM enables new wire protection capabilities for advanced automotive power distribution
AQ
09/16INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
Infineon Technologies : DA5 Customer Presentation (nur auf Englisch)

09/19/2022 | 11:10pm EDT
Slide updated

DA5 Consortium

Customer Presentation

Slide updated

Updates to last version from 06.04.2022

  • The logo of the DA5 was updated on all slides
  • Slides number 1, 2, 9, 12, 13, 14, 17, 28, 29, 30, 34, 36, 37, 40 and 41 updated

19/09/22

(c) 2022 DA5 Consortium

2

Agenda

  • Motivation: Environmental and health endangerment by lead
  • Status on legislation
  • Situation: Lead & the use in Electronics
  • DA5 Structure and Project:
    • Cooperations and partners
    • Requirements, Applications and Approaches for possible solutions
    • Results
  • Timeline and Conclusion

19/09/22

(c) 2022 DA5 Consortium

3

Lead: Environmental and Health Endangerment

  • Environmental dangers:
    • Poisoning of water, air and soil
  • Health dangers:
    • Neurotoxin
      • Accumulates in soft tissues & bones
    • Damage to nervous system
    • Causes brain disorder
    • Causes blood disorder in mammals
    • Further information can be found at:

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/lead-poisoning-and-health

19/09/22

(c) 2022 DA5 Consortium

4

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 03:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
