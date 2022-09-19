Infineon Technologies : DA5 Customer Presentation (nur auf Englisch)

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 13 976 M 13 990 M 13 990 M Net income 2022 2 066 M 2 068 M 2 068 M Net Debt 2022 2 397 M 2 400 M 2 400 M P/E ratio 2022 15,2x Yield 2022 1,31% Capitalization 31 701 M 31 733 M 31 733 M EV / Sales 2022 2,44x EV / Sales 2023 2,22x Nbr of Employees 54 946 Free-Float 99,6% Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 22 Last Close Price 24,35 € Average target price 37,50 € Spread / Average Target 54,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -40.26% 31 477 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -24.07% 391 027 NVIDIA CORPORATION -54.50% 328 498 BROADCOM INC. -24.48% 203 513 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -12.32% 150 999 QUALCOMM, INC. -30.74% 140 319