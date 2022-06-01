Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/01 04:00:24 am EDT
29.08 EUR   +0.48%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : ENPOWER first to adopt Infineon's latest 750 V automotive-grade discrete IGBT EDT2 devices
PU
05/31INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : introduces new high-performance XENSIV™ MEMS microphones with outstanding audio capturing for consumer electronics
PU
05/30Infineon Technologies AG and pmdtechnologies ag Develop 3D Depth-Sensing Technology for Magic Leap 2 - Enabling Advanced Cutting-Edge Industrial and Medical Applications
CI
Infineon Technologies : ENPOWER first to adopt Infineon's latest 750 V automotive-grade discrete IGBT EDT2 devices

06/01/2022 | 03:32am EDT
ENPOWER first to adopt Infineon's latest 750 V automotive-grade discrete IGBT EDT2 devices

Jun 1, 2022| Market News

Munich, Germany - 1 June, 2022 - Zhuhai ENPOWER Electric Co., Ltd. (ENPOWER), a China based leading supplier of inverters for the automotive industry, is the first to integrate the latest 750 V automotive-grade IGBTs AIKQ120N75CP2 and AIKQ200N75CP2 from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE:IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY). The discrete IGBT EDT2 devices in TO-247PLUS package enable performance boosts and system cost savings in main inverter applications and DC link discharge switches of electric vehicles. Additionally, they offer greater design freedom for achieving system integration targets.

"ENPOWER firmly follows the technology route of designing motor control units (MCUs) with discrete components, and continuously develops products that are both good and cost-advantageous, therefore to always maintain the competitive advantage of our MCUs in the market," said Liu Hongxin, ENPOWER's R&D director of MCU. "Infineon's industry-leading discrete IGBTs are compatible with the last generation in terms of packaging. Together with the high current density, ultra-low saturation voltage drop and very good parallel performance, power density of our products has increased by more than 20 percent, further improving competitiveness of our products."

"We are very happy about this close and successful collaboration with ENPOWER. This project further highlights our strong position in the inverter application," said Dr. Robert Hermann, Product Line Head for Automotive High Power Discretes and Chips at Infineon. "Leveraging our technology expertise and system understanding allows us to bring innovative solutions to the market perfectly matching customers' needs."

The benchmark EDT2 technology has been introduced to the market very successfully. It is available in a TO247 package optimized for automotive discrete traction inverters. The new 120 A and 200 A (at 100°C) product variants expand Infineon's portfolio of discrete high-voltage devices for automotive applications. Discrete based inverters are beneficial in terms of scalability, flexibility and overall system cost.

Additionally, the 750 V EDT2 technology enables high-performance system designs. With a rated current of 200 A, the AIKQ200N75CP2 is the best-in-class discrete IGBT in a TO247Plus package. Thus, for a defined target power class, fewer devices are needed in parallel, power density can be increased and system costs reduced. Due to the high quality, Infineon's IGBTs are significant building blocks for dependable inverter systems.

About ENPOWER:

Zhuhai Enpower Electric Co., Ltd (ENPOWER) is a leading Chinese enterprise focusing on the R&D and production of new energy vehicle power systems. The product offering comprises of core components and services of new energy vehicle power system such as drive motor, motor controller, vehicle charger, DC-DC converter for Geely Automobile, SAIC-GM-Wuling, Changan Automobile, BAIC, JAC, Weimar, Xiaopeng, Ford, ZF, etc. The products are used in all new energy vehicles, hybrid models, construction machinery, off-road vehicles and other fields.

Information Number

INFATV202206-088

Press Photos
  • The discrete IGBT EDT2 devices in TO-247PLUS package from Infineon Technologies enable performance boosts and system cost savings in main inverter applications and DC link discharge switches of electric vehicles.
    Enpower

    JPG | 222 kb | 2126 x 1449 px

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13 472 M 14 454 M 14 454 M
Net income 2022 1 878 M 2 015 M 2 015 M
Net Debt 2022 2 314 M 2 482 M 2 482 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 37 677 M 40 421 M 40 421 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 53 599
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-29.00%40 421
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-8.94%489 269
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.51%471 030
BROADCOM INC.-12.82%245 792
INTEL CORPORATION-13.75%182 150
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-29.21%165 713