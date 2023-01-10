Advanced search
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
01/10/2023 | 11:06am EST
30.85 EUR   -1.06%
11:42aInfineon Technologies Sells DC Converter Business to Micross
DJ
11:18aInfineon Sells HiRel DC-DC Converter Business to Micross Components
MT
11:06aInfineon Technologies Increases Focus and Investment Into Core Semiconductor Development for High-Reliability Markets; Sells HiRel DC-DC Converter Business to Micross
BU
Infineon Technologies Increases Focus and Investment Into Core Semiconductor Development for High-Reliability Markets; Sells HiRel DC-DC Converter Business to Micross

01/10/2023 | 11:06am EST
Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) today announced that Micross Components, Inc. (“Micross”) has entered a definitive agreement to purchase Infineon’s HiRel DC-DC converter business including its hybrid and custom board-based power products. This sale will enable Infineon to extend its focus and investments on core semiconductor developments for the high-reliability market, while deemphasizing businesses that require more customized product offerings for the high-reliability industry. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar year 2023.

“Infineon is pleased to have reached an agreement with Micross to provide a more strategic home for our HiRel DC-DC converter business,” said Bob LeFort, President of Infineon Technologies Americas. “We believe this sale is in the best interest of both companies; our customers, employees, and shareholders. This transaction enables Infineon to remain focused on the HiRel business areas that benefit from Infineon’s leading semiconductor technologies. We look forward to working with Micross to ensure a seamless transition for our customers and employees.”

Vince Buffa, Chairman and CEO of Micross, said, “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Infineon on their HiRel DC-DC converter business and to have the opportunity to partner with their highly experienced team which further expands Micross’ design capabilities. We are excited about the significant proprietary power management IP that combined with their state of the art manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio leads the way for advancement of innovative solutions. We will be better positioned to produce an even wider range of high-quality products for our customers. Together, we plan to pursue a number of compelling opportunities to further realize our exciting growth prospects, all while upholding excellent quality and service to our customers.”

The HiRel DC-DC converter business is a leading provider of high reliability DC-DC power conversion solutions for the toughest environments, including outer space, and will operate under the Micross Hi-Rel Products business segment. These DC-DC converter products are complete power solutions, including main power converter, control circuits, filters and housing.

“We are dedicated to our customer and partner base, and will continue to leverage our existing resources and talent to develop innovative solutions together,” said Chris Opoczynski, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, HiRel Business Line, Infineon Technologies. “In our retained HiRel businesses, Infineon will strengthen its focus on these target applications, along with others that demand the highest reliability and highest performance. We are committed to the mission-critical space, defense, and aerospace industries.”

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

This press release is available online at www.infineon.com/press

About Micross

Micross (https://www.micross.com) is a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability markets. Micross provides a wide range of product and service solutions to customers, including Die & Wafer services, Advanced Interconnect Technology, Custom Packaging & Assembly, Component Modification Services, Electrical & Environmental Testing and other high-reliability products and services. In business for more than 40 years, Micross’ extensive high-reliability capabilities serve the Aerospace & Defense, Space, Medical and Industrial markets, among others. Micross possesses the sourcing, packaging, assembly, engineering, test and logistics expertise needed to support applications throughout their entire program life cycles.

For more information about Micross, please visit www.micross.com.


Financials
Sales 2023 15 363 M 16 510 M 16 510 M
Net income 2023 2 350 M 2 525 M 2 525 M
Net Debt 2023 1 447 M 1 555 M 1 555 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 1,21%
Capitalization 40 597 M 43 629 M 43 629 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
EV / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 56 194
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 31,18 €
Average target price 41,31 €
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG9.66%43 629
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.25%409 579
NVIDIA CORPORATION6.94%384 605
BROADCOM INC.5.24%241 074
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.02%160 350
QUALCOMM, INC.4.25%128 478