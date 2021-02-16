Infineon Technologies : New iMOTION™ SmartDriver family IMD110 with three-phase gate driver offers integration and flexibility

Munich, Germany - 16. February 2021 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) introduces the new IMD110 SmartDriver series. The smart motor controller family combines the iMOTION™ Motion Control Engine (MCE) with a three-phase gate driver in a compact package. The integrated gate driver is based on the company's unique silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technology, it can drive a wide variety of MOSFETs and IGBTs in variable speed drives. The family uses the latest MCE 2.0, which provides a ready-to-use motor and, optionally, PFC control. Applying the MCE for controlling the motor, customers can focus on their system design. Key target applications are motors in major home appliances as well as fans and pumps.

Infineon's field-proven MCE 2.0 implements highly efficient field-oriented control (FOC) in sensorless or hall based motor inverters. The wide operating voltage of the SOI gate driver addresses battery and mains powered motors and delivers market-leading robustness and reliability. An integrated voltage regulator enables several supply schemes and helps to achieve a reduced bill of material (BOM). IMD110 devices are pre-certified for applications requiring functional safety according to UL/IEC 60730 (Class B).

Availability

IMD110 variants are offered for motor drives with and without PFC control. Devices in LQFP-40 packages are in mass production, they are pin-compatible with LQFP-48 packages. Rapid prototyping of a drive inverter is enabled via two new control boards for the iMOTION Modular Application Design Kit (MADK). MADK is a modular and flexible development platform providing a wide range of control and power board options for motor drive applications up to 1 kW. More information is available at www.infineon.com/iMOTION, www.infineon.com/IMD110, and www.infineon.com/MADK. Infineon will virtually showcase the new IMD110 series at the Embedded Solutions Conference 2021 as well as PCIM Europe 2021.

Infineon's virtual Embedded Solutions Conference 2021

The acquisition of Cypress makes Infineon one of the world's top 10 semiconductor manufacturers. At the virtual Embedded Solutions Conference 2021 from 1 to 5 March 2021, visitors can see how the 'new' Infineon makes the IoT work and explore the innovations and insights from the automotive, industrial, and IoT sectors. They can dive into Infineon's market-leading portfolio, get into contact with the experts and catch up on the current trends by listening to more than 50 expert talks and product presentations. More information is available at www.infineon.com/embeddedworld.