    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:48 2022-07-28 am EDT
25.66 EUR   +1.62%
03:38aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : OPTIGA™ Trust M first to receive CLS-Ready certification from Cyber Security Agency of Singapore
PU
07/27Taiwan chipmaker UMC sees further growth for sector into 2023
RE
07/27INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : New XENSIV™ PAS CO2 Shield2Go board for carbon dioxide measurement featuring an integrated prototyping concept to test system behavior
PU
Infineon Technologies : OPTIGA™ Trust M first to receive CLS-Ready certification from Cyber Security Agency of Singapore

07/28/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Infineon's OPTIGA™ Trust M first to receive CLS-Ready certification from Cyber Security Agency of Singapore

Jul 28, 2022| Market News

Munich, Germany - 28 July, 2022 - OPTIGA™ Trust M from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is the first security platform to receive the CLS-Ready certification from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA). As the number of IoT devices increases, so does the number of cyberattacks worldwide. However, the security of Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of Thinking Things (IoTT) devices is very frequently overlooked until it is too late and attackers manage to compromise the devices. To address the increasing cybersecurity threats, the CSA launched the Cybersecurity Labeling Scheme (CLS) in 2020.

Based on four levels, CLS rates consumer IoT devices depending on their ability to withstand cyberattacks. This labeling provides end users with a visible security rating and helps them to easily identify products with higher security without having to deal with security jargon and specifications.

The new CLS-Ready initiative makes it easier for smart product manufacturers - especially for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and manufacturers of products and systems not traditionally related to security - to meet the requirements for the highest CLS Level 4 by simplifying the labeling process. Within the CLS-Ready initiative, smart product manufacturers can adopt hardware components, known as CLS-Ready platforms, that have passed the tests required for CLS Level 4 and integrate them into their commercial products. Therefore, any product built on a CLS-Ready platform can rely on the platform's existing certification to meet CLS Level 4 requirements.

Being the first security platform with CLS-Ready certification, Infineon's OPTIGA Trust M helps customers save costs and time for extensive testing and can reduce technical and economic risks. As the platform security functions are implemented by Infineon and tested by accredited independent security laboratory under the CLS scheme, the OPTIGA Trust M will provide a higher level of security for smart product manufacturers as compared to designing everything themselves from scratch.

More and more manufacturers worldwide will be able to benefit from the CLS-Ready certified OPTIGA Trust M, as the mutual recognition of the CLS by different countries further increases the global acceptance of the label. Finland, for example, launched its cybersecurity labeling scheme around November 2021. In 2021, both countries reached an agreement on mutual recognition of their cybersecurity labels - a very positive sign for wider adoption of CLS worldwide.

More information about OPTIGA Trust M is available at www.infineon.com/OPTIGA-Trust-M.

Share:
Information Number

INFCSS202207-107

Press Photos
  OPTIGA™ Trust M from Infineon is the first security platform to receive the CLS-Ready certification from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore. Based on four levels, CLS rates consumer IoT devices depending on their ability to withstand cyberattacks. This labeling provides end users with a visible security rating and helps them to easily identify products with higher security without having to deal with security jargon and specifications.
    OPTIGA_Trust_M

    JPG | 198 kb | 2126 x 1196 px

  • OPTIGA™ Trust M from Infineon is the first security platform to receive the CLS-Ready certification from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore. Based on four levels, CLS rates consumer IoT devices depending on their ability to withstand cyberattacks. This labeling provides end users with a visible security rating and helps them to easily identify products with higher security without having to deal with security jargon and specifications.
    OPTIGA_Trust_M_2

    JPG | 204 kb | 2126 x 1181 px

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13 570 M 13 749 M 13 749 M
Net income 2022 1 906 M 1 931 M 1 931 M
Net Debt 2022 2 438 M 2 470 M 2 470 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 32 873 M 33 306 M 33 306 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 53 599
Free-Float 99,7%
