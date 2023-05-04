Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:18:41 2023-05-04 am EDT
33.97 EUR   +1.85%
02:16aInfineon raises full-year guidance
RE
02:11aInfineon Technologies Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook After Better-Than-Expected 2Q
DJ
01:55aInfineon Technologies Fiscal Q2 Profit Grows; Revenue Outlook Raised
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon Technologies Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook After Better-Than-Expected 2Q

05/04/2023 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adria Calatayud


Infineon Technologies on Thursday raised its revenue and profitability outlook for fiscal 2023 after reporting second-quarter results that came in above consensus expectations.

The German chip maker said it now anticipates revenue for the year to September to be around 16.2 billion euros ($17.92 billion), plus or minus EUR300 million, against its previous expectation of around EUR15.5 billion. The company said it expects a segment result margin--a key profitability metric--of 27%, higher than the 25% it had previously forecast.

For the quarter ended March, the company reported a net profit of EUR826 million compared with EUR728 million the prior quarter. Quarterly revenue rose to EUR4.12 billion from EUR3.95 billion the previous quarter.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected Infineon's net profit to be EUR712.7 million on revenue to be EUR4.03 billion.

The company said its segment result for the second quarter grew EUR1.18 billion from EUR1.11 billion in the first quarter, with a margin of 28.6%.

For the fiscal third quarter, Infineon guided for revenue of around EUR4 billion and a segment result margin of around 26%.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 0210ET

All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
02:16aInfineon raises full-year guidance
RE
02:11aInfineon Technologies Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook After Better-Than-Expected 2Q
DJ
01:55aInfineon Technologies Fiscal Q2 Profit Grows; Revenue Outlook Raised
MT
01:33aInfineon Technologies Ag : Infineon concludes a significantly better-than-expected quarter..
EQ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower Ahead of ECB, BOE Rat..
DJ
05/03Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Partners Plan to Invest $11 Billion on German Chip ..
MT
05/03TSMC, partners plan up to $11 billion investment on German fabrication plant -Bloomberg..
RE
05/03INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
05/03Infineon breaks ground for new plant in Dresden together with EU Commission President U..
AQ
05/03ZF and Wolfspeed to build new chip research center in Bavaria
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 991 M 17 679 M 17 679 M
Net income 2023 2 826 M 3 125 M 3 125 M
Net Debt 2023 1 458 M 1 612 M 1 612 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,2x
Yield 2023 1,08%
Capitalization 43 436 M 48 022 M 48 022 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
EV / Sales 2024 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 56 951
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 33,36 €
Average target price 45,78 €
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG17.32%48 022
NVIDIA CORPORATION90.24%685 597
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.59%418 961
BROADCOM INC.9.64%255 658
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.13%148 265
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.26.02%131 360
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer