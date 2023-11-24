﻿

The Remuneration Report explains the principles of the remuneration system for the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG and sets out, on an individual basis, the remuneration awarded or due to current and former members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board in the 2023 fiscal year (1 October 2022 to 30 September 2023) in a clear and understandable manner. It complies with the new requirements stipulated in section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) introduced by the German Act Implementing the Second Shareholder Rights Directive (ARUG II).

In this report, Infineon Technologies AG is also referred to as "the Company" and the Infineon Group is also referred to as "Infineon".

Due to rounding, individual figures in this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided, and the percentages shown may not precisely reflect the absolute values to which they relate.

KPMG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft audited the Remuneration Report for compliance with the requirements of section 162, paragraph 3, sentences 1 and 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), as well as for its content, and issued its unqualified audit opinion thereon.