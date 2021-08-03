Infineon Technologies Returned to 3Q Net Profit Amid 'Unbroken' Chip Demand

By Mauro Orru



Infineon Technologies AG said Tuesday that it swung back to a net profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, while revenue continued its ascent as demand for chips shows no signs of abating amid a global supply shortage.

The German chip maker posted a net profit for the three months ended June 30 of 245 million euros ($290.9 million), compared with a net loss of EUR128 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter climbed to EUR2.72 billion from EUR2.17 billion. However, coronavirus-related constraints on manufacturing capacity in Malaysia, and the aftermath of the winter storm in Texas held back revenue growth, the company said.

The company's segment result--a closely watched metric comparable to adjusted earnings before interest and taxes--rose to EUR496 million from EUR220 million, with its segment result margin, or adjusted Ebit margin, up to 18.2% from 10.1%, it said.

Infineon in May had guided for third-quarter revenue between EUR2.6 billion and EUR2.9 billion, with adjusted Ebit margin at around 18% at the midpoint.

For the fourth quarter, the company said it expects revenue of around EUR2.9 billion, with adjusted Ebit margin at around 19%.

"Demand for semiconductors is unbroken," Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss said. "Inventories are at a historic low; our chips are being shipped from our fabs straight into the end applications," he added.

