    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Infineon Technologies Returned to 3Q Net Profit Amid 'Unbroken' Chip Demand

08/03/2021 | 02:12am EDT
By Mauro Orru

Infineon Technologies AG said Tuesday that it swung back to a net profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, while revenue continued its ascent as demand for chips shows no signs of abating amid a global supply shortage.

The German chip maker posted a net profit for the three months ended June 30 of 245 million euros ($290.9 million), compared with a net loss of EUR128 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter climbed to EUR2.72 billion from EUR2.17 billion. However, coronavirus-related constraints on manufacturing capacity in Malaysia, and the aftermath of the winter storm in Texas held back revenue growth, the company said.

The company's segment result--a closely watched metric comparable to adjusted earnings before interest and taxes--rose to EUR496 million from EUR220 million, with its segment result margin, or adjusted Ebit margin, up to 18.2% from 10.1%, it said.

Infineon in May had guided for third-quarter revenue between EUR2.6 billion and EUR2.9 billion, with adjusted Ebit margin at around 18% at the midpoint.

For the fourth quarter, the company said it expects revenue of around EUR2.9 billion, with adjusted Ebit margin at around 19%.

"Demand for semiconductors is unbroken," Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss said. "Inventories are at a historic low; our chips are being shipped from our fabs straight into the end applications," he added.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-21 0211ET

Financials
Sales 2021 11 027 M 13 094 M 13 094 M
Net income 2021 1 065 M 1 265 M 1 265 M
Net Debt 2021 3 304 M 3 923 M 3 923 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,2x
Yield 2021 0,78%
Capitalization 43 477 M 51 672 M 51 628 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 48 150
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 33,41 €
Average target price 39,57 €
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG6.44%51 672
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.32%538 129
NVIDIA CORPORATION51.28%485 915
INTEL CORPORATION7.75%217 942
BROADCOM INC.10.86%199 140
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.14%175 982