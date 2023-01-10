Infineon Technologies Sells DC Converter Business to Micross

By Ed Frankl

Infineon Technologies AG said Tuesday that it agreed to sell its high-reliability DC-converter business as it seeks to extend its investments on core semiconductors tailored to space and tough environments.

The German chipmaker said it would sell its HiRel DC-DC converter business, including its hybrid and custom board-based power products, to Micross Components Inc., a Melville, N.Y.-based microelectronic-components provider.

With the deal, Infineon said it is moving away from businesses that require more customized product offerings for the high-reliability industry, which is made up of businesses related to space and other harsh environments.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, the Munich-based company said.

