Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:54:55 2023-01-10 am EST
30.85 EUR   -1.06%
11:42aInfineon Technologies Sells DC Converter Business to Micross
DJ
11:18aInfineon Sells HiRel DC-DC Converter Business to Micross Components
MT
11:06aInfineon Technologies Increases Focus and Investment Into Core Semiconductor Development for High-Reliability Markets; Sells HiRel DC-DC Converter Business to Micross
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon Technologies Sells DC Converter Business to Micross

01/10/2023 | 11:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ed Frankl


Infineon Technologies AG said Tuesday that it agreed to sell its high-reliability DC-converter business as it seeks to extend its investments on core semiconductors tailored to space and tough environments.

The German chipmaker said it would sell its HiRel DC-DC converter business, including its hybrid and custom board-based power products, to Micross Components Inc., a Melville, N.Y.-based microelectronic-components provider.

With the deal, Infineon said it is moving away from businesses that require more customized product offerings for the high-reliability industry, which is made up of businesses related to space and other harsh environments.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, the Munich-based company said.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1141ET

All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
11:42aInfineon Technologies Sells DC Converter Business to Micross
DJ
11:18aInfineon Sells HiRel DC-DC Converter Business to Micross Components
MT
11:06aInfineon Technologies Increases Focus and Investment Into Core Semiconductor Developmen..
BU
11:03aInfineon Technologies : increases focus and investment into core semiconductor development..
PU
01/06INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferie..
MD
01/06Tipping Point : NVIDIA DRIVE Scales AI-Powered Transportation at CES 2023
AQ
01/05Infineon Technologies : and Green Hills Software collaborate to deliver comprehensive auto..
PU
01/0316,384 Leds To Revolutionize Automot : Nichia and Infineon launch industry's first high-de..
PU
01/02Aurora Labs and Infineon Technologies Together to Demonstrate AI-Driven, Secure and Ful..
CI
01/01Improvement in supply bottlenecks in sight
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 363 M 16 510 M 16 510 M
Net income 2023 2 350 M 2 525 M 2 525 M
Net Debt 2023 1 447 M 1 555 M 1 555 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 1,21%
Capitalization 40 597 M 43 629 M 43 629 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
EV / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 56 194
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 31,18 €
Average target price 41,31 €
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG9.66%43 629
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.25%409 579
NVIDIA CORPORATION6.94%384 605
BROADCOM INC.5.24%241 074
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.02%160 350
QUALCOMM, INC.4.25%128 478