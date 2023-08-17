Aug 17, 2023| Market News

Dallas, Texas, and Munich, Germany - 17 August 2023 - Spark Connected, a global leader in developing advanced, safe and innovative wireless power technology, and Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), are announcing the market release of a 500 W wireless charging solution named Yeti. The ready-to-integrate wireless charging module is intended for the powering and charging of industrial machinery, autonomous mobile robots, automated guided vehicles, light electric vehicles, e-Mobility and other power-intensive applications.

The Yeti 500W industrial wireless charging module features high power capability, delivering up to 500 W of power for efficient and fast charging. It also boasts the industry's highest efficiency of over 95 percent. This not only reduces power losses, but also facilitates thermal management, improving overall performance and durability. For a seamless user experience, the Yeti 500W offers an exceptional misalignment tolerance of over 40 mm in all directions. As a result, reliable charging is ensured even if the orientation is not perfectly accurate. In addition, the module is widely compatible and can charge all common battery types and voltages.

This versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of industrial applications, offering convenience and adaptability. The Yeti 500W incorporates advanced features to ensure robust and safe operation. These include over-voltage and over-current protection to protect both the charger and connected equipment from potential damage or hazards. Furthermore, the Yeti 500W is designed for easy integration into existing industrial systems, enabling fast time-to-market for companies looking to expand their charging infrastructure without significant disruption.

"We are excited to partner with Spark Connected and provide differentiated Bluetooth Low Energy microcontrollers and highly-efficient power devices for their latest Yeti 500W industrial wireless charging module," said Tony Antonacci, Senior Director Applications Marketing at Infineon Technologies. "The Yeti represents a step forward in charging power and integration, enabling industries to improve their operations and move towards an energy-efficient wire-free future."

"Combining Spark's disruptive wireless power technology with Infineon's broad semiconductor portfolio, we are empowering industries to embrace the full potential of wireless charging, enabling truly autonomous systems and revolutionizing the way they operate," said Ruwanga Dassanayake, COO of Spark Connected. "This production-grade module provides unparalleled efficiency and convenience, which we believe will usher in a new era of innovation and productivity to our customers."

The Yeti 500W integrates Infineon's dual-core PSoC™ 63 Bluetooth® Low Energy MCU for intelligent control, and the company's CoolGaN™ products for improved efficiency and reduced EMI. By eliminating the need for physical connectors and cables, this wireless charging system enables seamless and flexible charging, enhancing efficiency, productivity, and safety in industrial settings.

Availability

The Yeti 500W industrial wireless charging module is available for customer sampling in Q3 2023. More information is available at www.sparkconnected.com.

About Spark Connected

Spark Connected is a global leader in providing innovative wireless power solutions for industrial, automotive, aerospace and consumer applications. The company has the broadest portfolio of ready-to-use wireless power and charging solutions ranging from 50W to 3kW. Spark Connected is a member of the Wireless Power Consortium, and leads the effort to define and advance the specification for wireless charging of light electric vehicles (LEVs) and other high-power applications. By actively participating in these standards discussions, Spark plays a crucial role in shaping the future of wireless charging, enhancing user experiences, and fostering industry growth.

To learn more, visit www.sparkconnected.com.