Declaration of Compliance with the German Corporate Governance Code for the 2023 fiscal year by the Management Board and Super­ visory Board of Infineon Technologies AG pursuant to section 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

Declaration of Compliance pursuant to section 161 AktG

In November 2023, the Management Board and Supervisory Board issued the following declaration pursuant to section 161 AktG:

Since submitting its most recent Declaration of Compliance in November 2022, Infineon Technologies AG has complied with all recommendations set out in the German Corporate Governance Code in the version dated 28 April 2022 and will continue to do so in the future.

Suggestions contained in the German Corporate Governance Code

The Company complies with all legal requirements and all recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code (Deutscher Corporate Governance Kodex - "DCGK"). Moreover, it complies voluntarily with the non-mandatory suggestions ­contained in the DCGK, with the exception of suggestions A.8 and G.14.

According to suggestion A.8, in the event of a takeover offer, the Management Board should convene an extraordinary general meeting to give shareholders the opportunity to discuss the offer and, if necessary, decide on corporate action. Calling a general meeting of the shareholders constitutes a major organizational challenge for a listed public company - even taking into account the shorter time limits stipulated by law in a takeover situation. It is questionable as to whether the related effort can be justified if there is no intention to pass relevant resolutions at the meeting. An extraordinary general meeting should therefore only be convened in indicated cases.