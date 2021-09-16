Infineon Technologies : Switched capacitor intermediate bus converter delivers high power density for 48 V data center applications

Sep 16, 2021| Market News

Munich, Germany, and Stockholm, Sweden - 16 September 2021 - Flex Power Modules introduces the BMR310, a non-isolated switched capacitor intermediate bus converter (IBC) which provides high power density for data centers, thus improving board space utilization and freeing space for other components. Built on the proprietary Zero voltage switching Switched capacitor Converter (ZSC) technology of Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), the BMR310 achieves efficiency of over 98 percent at half load and can deliver power up to 875 W continuous in a compact package. It operates over an input voltage range of 40 V to 60 V, and delivers an unregulated output voltage of 10 V to 15 V.

For data centers and high-performance computing (HPC) applications, there is a growing trend to move away from 12 V and adopt 48 V power distribution to reduce distribution currents and power losses. To meet this increasing demand, the Infineon ZSC delivers the highest efficiency and power density for applications using 48 V to generate an intermediate bus voltage. This is achieved through capacitive energy transfer with soft switching of the power MOSFETs, and therefore enables an easy and low-risk migration path for legacy 12 V systems to a 48 V infrastructure at significantly reduced total cost of ownership (TCO).

'Infineon's ZSC topology is a meaningful change in power distribution and enables us to deliver the high efficiency and power density that's needed for data centers, today and tomorrow,' said Mikael Appelberg as Chief Technology Officer at Flex Power Modules.

'By fostering collaboration within the industry and utilizing our application knowledge, we optimize our devices with the system in mind,' said Richard Kuncic, Senior Vice President & General Manager DC/DC at Infineon's Power & Sensor Systems Division. 'We are proud to see that our partners are able to engineer groundbreaking solutions with our technology.'

The BMR310 is mounted horizontally with a height profile of 10.3 mm, making it suitable for systems with limited space due to large heatsinks or cold plates. It measures 58.4 mm x 25.0 mm x 10.3 mm (2.3 x 0.98 x 0.41 in 3). The current mounting option is base-plated but an open frame will be available with future models.

To maximize operating lifespan, the BMR310 includes over-voltage, under-voltage, over-current and over-temperature protection function. As with all Flex Power Modules' DC/DC converters, it complies with IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety standards.

Paralleling of converters is supported using passive droop load sharing, enabling multiple converters to be combined to deliver higher power if required. The BMR310 is compatible with the Flex Power Designer software tool, and the new converter includes a PMBus interface for digital control.

Availability

The BMR310 will be available in November 2021 with evaluation samples for OEM orders available now. Customers can obtain further information by contacting pm.support@flex.com. More information about 48 V power distribution can be found here.

About Flex Power Modules

Flex Power Modules, a business line of Flex, is a leading manufacturer and solution provider of scalable DC/DC power converters primarily serving the data processing, communications, industrial and transportation markets. Offering a wide range of both isolated and non-isolated solutions, its digitally-enabled DC/DC converters include PMBus compatibility supported by the powerful Flex Power Designer software tool. Further information can be found www.flexpowermodules.com or on LinkedIn.

