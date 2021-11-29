Infineon Technologies : Syntronixs Asia becomes part of Infineon

Syntronixs Asia becomes part of Infineon
Nov 29, 2021| Business & Financial Press
About Infineon
Munich, Germany, and Melaka, Malaysia - 29 November 2021 - Infineon Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. acquired Syntronixs Asia Sdn. Bhd., a Melaka-based electroplating company. Founded in 2006, Syntronixs Asia has a workforce of more than 500 people and has been a major service provider for Infineon since 2009. The company specializes in precision electroplating, a key process in the assembly process of semiconductors, which is required to ensure high quality and long-term reliability of Infineon's products.
"Infineon is committed to taking the necessary steps to continuously enhance our global manufacturing footprint," said Alexander Gorski, Executive Vice President, who is responsible for Infineon's global Backend Operations. Dr. Thomas Kaufmann, Executive Vice President and COO of Infineon's Automotive Division, said: "Through this acquisition, we have made another important step to strengthen the resilience of our supply chain".
Infineon maintains 13 backend sites worldwide, the largest of them located in Melaka. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. With around 50,280 employees worldwide, Infineon generated revenue of about €11.1 billion in the 2021 fiscal year (ending 30 September) and is one of the ten largest semiconductor companies worldwide.
Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).
Follow us: Twitter - Facebook - LinkedIn
Share:
Information Number
INFXX202111-024
Press Photos
Disclaimer
Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:09:08 UTC.