Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon Technologies : Syntronixs Asia becomes part of Infineon

11/29/2021 | 04:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Syntronixs Asia becomes part of Infineon

Nov 29, 2021| Business & Financial Press

Munich, Germany, and Melaka, Malaysia - 29 November 2021 - Infineon Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. acquired Syntronixs Asia Sdn. Bhd., a Melaka-based electroplating company. Founded in 2006, Syntronixs Asia has a workforce of more than 500 people and has been a major service provider for Infineon since 2009. The company specializes in precision electroplating, a key process in the assembly process of semiconductors, which is required to ensure high quality and long-term reliability of Infineon's products.

"Infineon is committed to taking the necessary steps to continuously enhance our global manufacturing footprint," said Alexander Gorski, Executive Vice President, who is responsible for Infineon's global Backend Operations. Dr. Thomas Kaufmann, Executive Vice President and COO of Infineon's Automotive Division, said: "Through this acquisition, we have made another important step to strengthen the resilience of our supply chain".

Infineon maintains 13 backend sites worldwide, the largest of them located in Melaka. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. With around 50,280 employees worldwide, Infineon generated revenue of about €11.1 billion in the 2021 fiscal year (ending 30 September) and is one of the ten largest semiconductor companies worldwide.

Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Follow us: Twitter - Facebook - LinkedIn

Share:
Information Number

INFXX202111-024

Press Photos

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
04:28aInfineon Technologies Buys Malaysian Electroplating Firm
MT
04:10aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Syntronixs Asia becomes part of Infineon
PU
03:30aTRUSTECH 2021 : SECORA™ ID with FIDO® enables flexible and fast security solutions f..
PU
11/27INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : CSR Policy
PU
11/26INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
11/26Carmakers get inventive as global chip crisis bites
RE
11/26Supervisory Board appoints Jochen Hanebeck as successor to Dr. Reinhard Ploss as CEO of..
AQ
11/26Carmakers get inventive as global chip crisis bites
RE
11/25Infineon Technologies Appoints COO to CEO Role
MT
11/25INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 11 001 M 12 412 M 12 412 M
Net income 2021 1 027 M 1 158 M 1 158 M
Net Debt 2021 3 143 M 3 546 M 3 546 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,5x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 51 502 M 58 280 M 58 104 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,97x
EV / Sales 2022 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 50 280
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 39,58 €
Average target price 46,78 €
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG26.08%58 280
NVIDIA CORPORATION141.31%787 575
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.45%554 084
BROADCOM INC.24.84%224 985
INTEL CORPORATION-2.09%198 388
QUALCOMM, INC.15.36%196 829