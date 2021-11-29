Infineon Technologies : Syntronixs Asia becomes part of Infineon

Nov 29, 2021| Business & Financial Press

Munich, Germany, and Melaka, Malaysia - 29 November 2021 - Infineon Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. acquired Syntronixs Asia Sdn. Bhd., a Melaka-based electroplating company. Founded in 2006, Syntronixs Asia has a workforce of more than 500 people and has been a major service provider for Infineon since 2009. The company specializes in precision electroplating, a key process in the assembly process of semiconductors, which is required to ensure high quality and long-term reliability of Infineon's products.

"Infineon is committed to taking the necessary steps to continuously enhance our global manufacturing footprint," said Alexander Gorski, Executive Vice President, who is responsible for Infineon's global Backend Operations. Dr. Thomas Kaufmann, Executive Vice President and COO of Infineon's Automotive Division, said: "Through this acquisition, we have made another important step to strengthen the resilience of our supply chain".

Infineon maintains 13 backend sites worldwide, the largest of them located in Melaka. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.