Infineon Technologies : TCFD Alignment

Our medium and long-term forecasts are based on expected manufacturing cost trends. In this context, measures aimed at optimizing manufacturing costs for raw materials and supplies, energy, labor and automation, as well as for bought-in services from external business partners, may not be feasible to the extent envisaged. Moreover, our energy requirements expose us to substantial price risks. The price of energy has recently been subject to significant fluctuation,

Main responsibility for climate change topics (below Board level) lies with the Senior vice- President of the Business Continuity department and Vice-President of the Sustainability department with an assigned organization of managers and experts on global, regional and site level. The Sustainability department is responsible for the identification and assessment of climate related risks and opportunities and developing and supervising the planned and implemented climate corporate wide strategies and programs at site level. Furthermore, they are responsible for target setting, development of action plans in response to the specific sustainability targets, monitoring implementation progress of these plans and evaluate performance, consolidation of sustainability information for non-financial disclosure and support of the continuous improvement process.

Infineon set up the CSR Board, a cross functional corporate-widedecision-making body composed by members of the Top-Management representing Accounting Controlling and Taxes, Communication, Competence Center, Finance, Human Resources, Investor Relations, Legal, Operations, Procurement, Sustainability and respective Board members. The CSR Board holds meetings every 6 weeks to have in-depth discussions on ESG1 topics, such as climate strategy, that can affect long-term business strategies.

The Supervisory Board shall monitor how ecological (including climate related aspects) and social sustainability is considered in the corporate strategy and its implementation that strategic and operational plans comprise financial as well as sustainability-related objectives (including climate objectives) and that internal control and risk management system is also geared towards sustainability-related matters (including climate risks).

The responsibility for climate-related aspects remains within the Management Board of Infineon. They are responsible by decision-making on sustainability strategy, approve policies and management guidelines, approve materiality analysis covering climate-related issues, risk management and target setting and monitoring of the achievement. Sustainability performance (including climate-related aspects) and formulation of the following year's operational direction and goals are discussed once a year by the Sustainability department together with the Management Board in the yearly Management Review meeting.

and there is no reason to assume the situation will change in the near future. If we are unable to offset cost rises or to pass them on to customers via price adjustments, it could have an adverse impact on earnings.

To deal with the described risks we have carried out an energy impact assessment to identify the most energy consuming sites. Based on this, we implemented an energy management system according to ISO 50001 in our European frontend sites including the backend sites Warstein (Germany) and Cegléd (Hungary) and the Campeon Corporate Headquarters (Germany). This Management System has been integrated into Infineon Integrated Management Program for Environment, Energy, Safety and Health (IMPRES) and is externally certified. In 2020, Infineon has committed to become carbon neutral by the end of the 2030 fiscal year. As part of our strategy and new commitment, Infineon implemented an internal virtual carbon pricing in 2020. The internal CO2 price supports projects by which direct or indirect emissions may be reduce. Besides the financial benefit due to energy demand reduction and consequently energy cost reduction, an additive virtual financial benefit is created. Additionally, more than half of Infineon's total costs occur with its suppliers. Therefore, we implemented optimized processes for our procurement activities and built enabling organizational structures, using new leading technologies. Our suppliers must continuously improve their performance and thereby their costs as well as ours.

A risk assessment on basis of own expected production development in combination with external publications of scenarios such as IEA 2DS was performed considering numerous factors, such as energy demand, possible price development (energy, certificates of origin as well as offsetting certificates) and availability of energy efficient technology was performed. Two possible cost scenarios were considered (most likely expected development and expected worst case development) within a cost of sales evaluation.

Acute physical Risk2: Increased severity and frequency of extreme weather events such as cyclones and floods

One of the most significant risks is potential disruption in production. Climate change is causing more extreme weather conditions. Abnormal climate can increase the frequency of climate disasters like storms, floods, drought, and water shortages and could mean a considerable impact on business operations. These climate events can cause severe interruptions in Infineon´s services, Infineon´s suppliers and customers ability to produce, having an adverse impact on earnings. Financial implications depend highly on the type and magnitude of the natural phenomena.

Natural hazardous risks are evaluated in the local Business Continuity (BC) Plans for all production sites on a regular basis at least annually. For each identified risk, measured can be defined. Furthermore, in case a natural disaster would happen, Infineon has a tool (EDDIE) for early detection of disasters, critical incidents and external hazards. Thanks to these systems, whenever an incident occurs we are immediately able to derive counter measures. Additionally, as integral part of our Fire and Loss prevention management program, natural hazards are annually evaluated by a team of external risk control engineers for all relevant sites. The results currently are not indicating an elevated climate risk for Infineon.

We have also carried out an assessment of the potential risks of water stress, using the Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas 3.0 data. Three relevant areas with a high or extremely high risk of water stress were identified. These sites only use water provided by local suppliers. To reduce the demand for fresh water, the three sites implement effective water recycling measures using reverse osmosis systems. We used the same method of assessment to determine potential future scenarios (RCP34.5 and RCP8.5), with the result that by the end of the 2030 fiscal year other sites might find themselves in areas with water scarcity. In this context, we plan to develop measures within the IMPRES framework in accordance with local circumstances, such as consuming water more efficiently by using it multiple times in the process cycle.

Regarding our suppliers, in order to be able to do business with Infineon, a supplier must pass a phase-in process. During the phase-in, the supplier has to fulfill our requirements. As part of this assessment, suppliers have to show us that they have a business continuity management process which includes business continuity plans in case of a climate disaster. Suppliers which do not fulfill our requirements during the phase in-process cannot make business with Infineon. Furthermore, every year key suppliers are re-evaluated.