Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:44 2022-09-09 am EDT
25.03 EUR   +1.27%
03:30aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : TERAKI selects Infineon AURIX™ TC4x for ML-based radar detection software to increase accuracy and safety of ADAS and AD applications
PU
09/07Infineon Technologies Teams Up With Fidesmo To Boost Contactless Services
MT
08/25Electronics Asia Conference 2022 Puts Spotlight on IoT, Automotive Electronics, Wireless Technologies, and the Semiconductor Supply Chain
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon Technologies : TERAKI selects Infineon AURIX™ TC4x for ML-based radar detection software to increase accuracy and safety of ADAS and AD applications

09/09/2022 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TERAKI selects Infineon AURIX™ TC4x for ML-based radar detection software to increase accuracy and safety of ADAS and AD applications

Sep 9, 2022| Market News

Munich and Berlin, Germany - 9 September, 2022 - Autonomous driving (AD) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) rely on the precise sensing of the vehicle's surrounding environment to safely navigate. Manufacturers around the world have turned to advanced sensors and algorithms to enhance perception and reach unprecedented levels of safety. TERAKI, a market leader in edge sensor processing, today released the latest radar detection software that accurately identifies static and moving objects with increased accuracy and less computational power. The real traffic solution runs on ASIL-D compliant AURIX™ TC4x microcontrollers from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY).

"Automotive radar system performance has drastically increased over the last product generations," said Marco Cassol, Director of Product Marketing for Infineon Automotive Microcontrollers. "Edge AI processing is one of the many innovations that has helped us drive this increase in radar performance. TERAKI's unique radar algorithms are now being implemented in Infineon's new parallel processing unit (PPU) to showcase next-generation radar performance from Infineon's AURIX TC4x devices."

"We have refined our algorithm to achieve more with less," said Daniel Richart, TERAKI's CEO "With the minimum amount of data, our solutions detect and correctly classify static and moving objects with radar signals, providing AD and ADAS applications the essential information for situational awareness and decision-making. Ultimately, we aim to ensure safety, at the edge, by reducing inference time and the required processing power of constrained devices."

As radar turns into the industry standard for cost-effective signal processing, overcoming the limitations of this sensor technology becomes a priority. For example, interference can severely lower radar detection performance, leading to invalid detections in difficult multi-target situations, which also carries high processing requirements. Additionally, the precision required for reliable radar classifications involves more data points per frame and sub-1-degree angular resolution, if static, and moving objects to be correctly detected and classified.

TERAKI's machine learning (ML) approach intends to solve this challenge by working with raw data and reducing noise, while acting as a cognitive function to dissect information from the radar, identify targets in a noisy environment, along with clusters and other interference, and decreasing the processing capacity at the edge. TERAKI's ML-detection delivers more points per object, leading to less false positives and thus, increased safety; particularly when compared to other radar processing techniques, such as CFAR.

Ported with Infineon's AURIX TC4x, TERAKI's ML-based algorithm reduces radar signals after the first Fast Fourier Transformation (FFT), achieving up to 25 times lower error rates of missing objects at the same RAM/fps. Compared to CFAR, classification is up to 20 percent higher in precision, and valid detections increase to 15 percent more. With this release, TERAKI is improving chipset architecture of edge devices, ensuring real-time processing performance on AURIX TC4x, which alleviates the computing requirements by consuming 4- or 5-bit bitrates instead of 8- or 32-bits without compromising the F1-scores. This leads to up to 2 times less memory required.

About TERAKI

TERAKI is a Berlin-based, AI-software company specializing in safer autonomous mobility at lower cost. Teraki's software enables L2, L3, L4 vehicles to detect and classify objects more accurately in real-time. In a lightweight manner and at the edge, TERAKI software selects and processes large amounts of sensor data (video, radar, and lidar) 10 time more efficiently and produce more reliable decisions for safer autonomous operations. Use cases include autonomous driving vehicles such as cars, delivery robots, forklifts, trains and more. TERAKI holds partnerships with leading chipset suppliers such as Infineon and Synopsys. TERAKI's technology will be used in first series production of cars starting 2024. The company currently employs 50 people, with offices in Berlin and Tokyo. More information about TERAKI is available at teraki.com/news/ml-based-detector-infineon.

TERAKI Media Contact

Geert-Jan van Nunen, CCO

+49 30 2332 7456, gj.nunen@teraki.com

Share:
Information Number

INFATV202209-116

Press Photos
  • TERAKI's unique radar algorithms are now being implemented in Infineon's new parallel processing unit to showcase next-generation radar performance from Infineon's AURIX TC4x devices.
    TERAKI_Application

    JPG | 304 kb | 2126 x 1196 px

  • TERAKI's unique radar algorithms are now being implemented in Infineon's new parallel processing unit to showcase next-generation radar performance from Infineon's AURIX TC4x devices.
    TERAKI_AURIX-TC4x

    JPG | 797 kb | 2126 x 1535 px

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
03:30aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : TERAKI selects Infineon AURIX™ TC4x for ML-based radar detec..
PU
09/07Infineon Technologies Teams Up With Fidesmo To Boost Contactless Services
MT
08/25Electronics Asia Conference 2022 Puts Spotlight on IoT, Automotive Electronics, Wireles..
AQ
08/24INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/24INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/23Infineon Technologies AG and II-VI Incorporated Sign Multi-Year Supply Agreement for Si..
CI
08/23II-VI Secures Supply Contract From Infineon Technologies for Silicon Carbide Substrates
MT
08/23II-VI Incorporated Signs Multi-Year Contract to Supply Infineon with Silicon Carbide Su..
AQ
08/23Infineon Technologies Signs Supply Agreement With II-VI
MT
08/23INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : expands supplier base for silicon carbide wafers / Supply agreemen..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 13 993 M 13 949 M 13 949 M
Net income 2022 2 071 M 2 064 M 2 064 M
Net Debt 2022 2 397 M 2 390 M 2 390 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 32 176 M 32 074 M 32 074 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 54 946
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 24,72 €
Average target price 37,50 €
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-39.36%32 074
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-22.76%396 547
NVIDIA CORPORATION-52.43%341 341
BROADCOM INC.-24.09%203 980
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.64%151 511
QUALCOMM, INC.-29.54%144 418