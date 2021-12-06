Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Infineon Technologies : Verizon selects Infineon's EZ-PD™ PAG1 AC-DC power solution for its 45 W USB-C fast wall charger

12/06/2021 | 03:22am EST
Verizon selects Infineon's EZ-PD™ PAG1 AC-DC power solution for its 45 W USB-C fast wall charger

Dec 6, 2021| Market News

Munich, Germany - 6 December, 2021 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) today announced that its EZ-PD™ Power Adapter Generation 1 (PAG1) AC-DC power solution is used in the recently launched USB-C Fast Wall Charger from Verizon made by Xentris Wireless. The new Verizon charger powers on-the-go devices swiftly and provides up to 45 W of super-fast charging with compatible devices. The EZ-PD PAG1 is a two-chip AC-DC power solution with integrated USB-PD functionality that enables compact chargers. These powerful chargers work with all USB-C charging cables and charge both state-of-the-art and legacy devices that have USB-C ports.

"The EZ-PD PAG1 chipset is the ideal choice for a high-performance AC-DC wall charger including secondary rectification and a PD controller," said David Bailey, CEO of Xentris Wireless. "This all-in-one solution made it possible to significantly reduce the printed circuit board footprint and bill of materials, allowing us to pack more power into a smaller charger, which is ideal for our on-the-go customers who demand fast charge times for their devices."

Infineon's EZ-PD PAG1 family of primary and secondary controllers provides a unique combination of secondary-side control and high levels of integration to enable high-density designs with both gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon (Si) power transistors. These integrated features enable system designers to bring more differentiated chargers to market while reducing their overall bill of materials (BOM) for designs with power levels from 18 to 65 W.

"We are excited to team with Xentris Wireless on their recently launched USB-C Fast Charger," said Ajay Srikrishna, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Wired Connectivity Solutions Product Line at Infineon. "We are committed to collaborating closely with customers such as Xentris Wireless to enable them to bring highly differentiated solutions to market while simplifying product design and supply chain management, and the EZ-PD PAG1 chipset does just that."

Availability

The Infineon EZ-PD PAG1 devices are available now. More information about the chipset and reference designs is available at https://www.cypress.com/products/pag1-power-adapter-generation-1.

More details about the Verizon Wall Travel Adapter 45 W USB-C Fast Charger are available here based on your location. The charger will be showcased at CES 2022.

Infineon at CES 2022

Visit Infineon at this year's CES 2022 from 5 to 8 January 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. See how Infineon helps "Reimagine Innovation" with dependable electronics and secured, intelligent and easy-to-use IoT solutions at the Ballroom San Polo 3405/3406, located at The Venetian Hotel, Level 3, Foyer East. Additionally, the company's broad portfolio of easier, smarter and greener audio amplifiers will be featured in a private suite at The Venetian Hotel.

More information is available at www.infineon.com/CES. For editors interested in booking an interview with an executive, please contact your regional Media Relations manager listed below. Industry analysts may inquire availability by writing to MarketResearch.Relations@infineon.com.

Information Number

INFPSS202112-026

Press Photos
  • Infineon's EZ-PD™ PAG1 family of primary and secondary controllers provides a unique combination of secondary-side control and high levels of integration to enable high-density designs with both gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon (Si) power transistors.
    PAG1_Verizon

    JPG | 449 kb | 2126 x 1626 px

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
