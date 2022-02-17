Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon Technologies : Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022 of Infineon Technologies AG

02/17/2022 | 12:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022 of Infineon Technologies AG

Feb 17, 2022| Business & Financial Press

Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 of Infineon Technologies AG
Thursday, 17 February 2022, 10.00 a.m. CET


The Annual General Meeting of Infineon Technologies AG takes place today in a virtual format.

You can follow the speeches of Dr. Wolfgang Eder (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Dr. Reinhard Ploss (CEO), Jochen Hanebeck (COO) and Dr. Sven Schneider (CFO) via live webcast. A recording will be available after the event.

Speeches will be available for download. Pictures will be updated during the day. The answers to the questions of the shareholders will also be streamed online.

The Annual Report 2021 is available here.

For further information please go to https://www.infineon.com/agm

Share:
Press Photos
  • Annual General Meeting 2022 of Infineon Technologies AG
    Infineon-AGM-2022-01

    JPG | 406 kb | 2126 x 1417 px

  • Dr. Wolfgang Eder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board
    Dr-Wolfgang-Eder

    JPG | 544 kb | 2126 x 1489 px

  • Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
    Dr-Reinhard-Ploss-01

    JPG | 441 kb | 2126 x 1417 px

  • Dr. Helmut Gassel, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)
    Dr-Helmut-Gassel-01

    JPG | 522 kb | 2126 x 1417 px

  • Jochen Hanebeck, Chief Operations Officer (COO)
    Jochen-Hanebeck-01

    JPG | 447 kb | 2126 x 1417 px

  • Constanze Hufenbecher, Chief Digital Transformation Officer (CDTO)
    Constanze-Hufenbecher-01

    JPG | 451 kb | 2126 x 1417 px

  • Dr. Sven Schneider, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
    Dr-Sven-Schneider-01

    JPG | 1.45 mb | 2126 x 1417 px

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
12:14aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022 of Infineon Technologies AG
PU
02/15FUTURE-PROOF SECURITY SOLUTION : Infineon launches world's first TPM with a PQC-protected ..
PU
02/15INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
02/15Infineon Technologies to Join Quantum Computing Research Projects in Germany
MT
02/15INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : expands commitment to quantum computing and takes part in six new ..
PU
02/14GREEN MOBILITY : Infineon's CoolSiC™ power module reduces energy consumption of stre..
PU
02/11Infineon Technologies AG Announces Resignation of Reinhard Ploss as Chief Executive Off..
CI
02/11Infineon Technologies Places $570 Million Bond
MT
02/11INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : places 500 million bond with a maturity of three years
PU
02/09INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : expands NFC IP and technology portfolio; strengthens leadership po..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 13 076 M 14 865 M 14 865 M
Net income 2022 1 832 M 2 082 M 2 082 M
Net Debt 2022 2 236 M 2 542 M 2 542 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 43 199 M 49 112 M 49 112 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 50 280
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 33,20 €
Average target price 48,54 €
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-18.56%49 461
NVIDIA CORPORATION-9.86%662 375
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.04%588 967
BROADCOM INC.-10.25%248 868
INTEL CORPORATION-6.35%197 248
QUALCOMM, INC.-5.62%194 971