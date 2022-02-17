Infineon Technologies : Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022 of Infineon Technologies AG

Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022 of Infineon Technologies AG
Feb 17, 2022| Business & Financial Press
Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 of Infineon Technologies AG
Thursday, 17 February 2022, 10.00 a.m. CET
The Annual General Meeting of Infineon Technologies AG takes place today in a virtual format.
You can follow the speeches of Dr. Wolfgang Eder (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Dr. Reinhard Ploss (CEO), Jochen Hanebeck (COO) and Dr. Sven Schneider (CFO) via live webcast. A recording will be available after the event.
Speeches will be available for download. Pictures will be updated during the day. The answers to the questions of the shareholders will also be streamed online.
The Annual Report 2021 is available here.
For further information please go to https://www.infineon.com/agm
