Infineon Technologies : Virtual Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.27 per share – Election to the Supervisory Board – Management Board announces investment of more than 2 billion in a new Kulim/Malaysia frontend fab – Rutger Wijburg to become Chief Operations Officer

Feb 17, 2022| Business & Financial Press

Munich, Germany - 17 February 2022 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) has finished its 22 nd Annual General Meeting. The entire event was held in a virtual format and broadcasted publicly on the company website. Infineon made it possible for shareholders to submit comments in video and text form and accepted questions prior to the Annual General Meeting. Key points of the speeches by the Executive Board and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board were posted online almost two weeks before the Annual General Meeting.

Dividend of €0.27 per share

The Annual General Meeting followed the proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board on the appropriation of profits and approved a dividend payment of €0.27 per share. The payout thus exceeds the dividend amount of the previous year by 5 euro cents, or around 23 percent.

Géraldine Picaud re-elected to the Supervisory Board

Géraldine Picaud's term of office as a shareholder representative on the Supervisory Board ended at the close of the Annual General Meeting on February 17, 2022. The Annual General Meeting followed the proposal of the Supervisory Board and re-elected Géraldine Picaud to the Supervisory Board for a new four year term.

Investment of more than €2 billion in a new Kulim/Malaysia frontend fab

At the Annual General Meeting, Infineon announced the investment of more than €2 billion to build a frontend fab as a third module at its site in Kulim, Malaysia. By adding significant manufacturing capacities in the field of wide bandgap (SiC and GaN) semiconductors, Infineon is strengthening its market leadership in power semiconductors. Once fully equipped, the new module will generate €2 billion in additional annual revenue with products based on silicon carbide and gallium nitride.

Rutger Wijburg to become Chief Operations Officer, succeeding Jochen Hanebeck

Infineon informed shareholders of the Supervisory Board's decision made the previous day regarding personnel changes at the Management Board level: The Supervisory Board has appointed Rutger Wijburg as Infineon's new Chief Operations Officer and Management Board member effective April 1, 2022. Wijburg, who joined Infineon in 2018, was Managing Director of Infineon Dresden and took over as Head of Frontend in early 2021. As Chief Operations Officer, he succeeds Jochen Hanebeck, who will become the new CEO of Infineon Technologies AG on April 1, 2022, succeeding Dr. Reinhard Ploss (click here for details).

Detailed information on the 2022 Infineon Technologies AG Virtual Annual General Meeting, including the voting results for the individual agenda items, are available at www.infineon.com/agm, together with the recorded speeches of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer.