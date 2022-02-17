Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon Technologies : Virtual Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.27 per share – Election to the Supervisory Board – Management Board announces investment of more than 2 billion in a new Kulim/Malaysia frontend fab – Rutger Wijburg to become Chief Operations Officer

02/17/2022 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Infineon Virtual Annual General Meeting approves dividend of €0.27 per share - Election to the Supervisory Board - Management Board announces investment of more than €2 billion in a new Kulim/Malaysia frontend fab - Rutger Wijburg to become Chief Operations Officer

Feb 17, 2022| Business & Financial Press

Munich, Germany - 17 February 2022 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) has finished its 22 nd Annual General Meeting. The entire event was held in a virtual format and broadcasted publicly on the company website. Infineon made it possible for shareholders to submit comments in video and text form and accepted questions prior to the Annual General Meeting. Key points of the speeches by the Executive Board and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board were posted online almost two weeks before the Annual General Meeting.

Dividend of €0.27 per share

The Annual General Meeting followed the proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board on the appropriation of profits and approved a dividend payment of €0.27 per share. The payout thus exceeds the dividend amount of the previous year by 5 euro cents, or around 23 percent.

Géraldine Picaud re-elected to the Supervisory Board

Géraldine Picaud's term of office as a shareholder representative on the Supervisory Board ended at the close of the Annual General Meeting on February 17, 2022. The Annual General Meeting followed the proposal of the Supervisory Board and re-elected Géraldine Picaud to the Supervisory Board for a new four year term.

Investment of more than €2 billion in a new Kulim/Malaysia frontend fab

At the Annual General Meeting, Infineon announced the investment of more than €2 billion to build a frontend fab as a third module at its site in Kulim, Malaysia. By adding significant manufacturing capacities in the field of wide bandgap (SiC and GaN) semiconductors, Infineon is strengthening its market leadership in power semiconductors. Once fully equipped, the new module will generate €2 billion in additional annual revenue with products based on silicon carbide and gallium nitride.

Rutger Wijburg to become Chief Operations Officer, succeeding Jochen Hanebeck

Infineon informed shareholders of the Supervisory Board's decision made the previous day regarding personnel changes at the Management Board level: The Supervisory Board has appointed Rutger Wijburg as Infineon's new Chief Operations Officer and Management Board member effective April 1, 2022. Wijburg, who joined Infineon in 2018, was Managing Director of Infineon Dresden and took over as Head of Frontend in early 2021. As Chief Operations Officer, he succeeds Jochen Hanebeck, who will become the new CEO of Infineon Technologies AG on April 1, 2022, succeeding Dr. Reinhard Ploss (click here for details).

Detailed information on the 2022 Infineon Technologies AG Virtual Annual General Meeting, including the voting results for the individual agenda items, are available at www.infineon.com/agm, together with the recorded speeches of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. With around 50,280 employees worldwide, Infineon generated revenue of about €11.1 billion in the 2021 fiscal year (ending 30 September) and is one of the ten largest semiconductor companies worldwide.

Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Follow us: Twitter - Facebook - LinkedIn

Share:
Information Number

INFXX202202-055

Press Photos

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 14:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
09:48aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Virtual Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.27 per shar..
PU
07:15aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
04:31aInfineon Technologies Names New COO
MT
04:27aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Supervisory Board of Infineon names Rutger Wijburg as Chief Operat..
PU
04:25aInfineon Names Rutger Wijburg as COO
DJ
02:08aInfineon Technologies AG Doubles Down on Wide Bandgap by Investing over €2 Billion..
CI
02:07aInfineon Invests $2.3 Billion to Boost Chipmaking Capacity
DJ
01:52aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies downgrades from Neutral to Sell rating
MD
01:44aInfineon Technologies To Invest $2.3 Billion To Boost Semiconductor Manufacturing Capac..
MT
01:34aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : doubles down on wide bandgap by investing more than 2 billion in ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 13 075 M 14 864 M 14 864 M
Net income 2022 1 831 M 2 082 M 2 082 M
Net Debt 2022 2 256 M 2 565 M 2 565 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 43 199 M 49 112 M 49 112 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 50 280
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 33,20 €
Average target price 47,60 €
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-18.56%49 112
NVIDIA CORPORATION-9.86%662 775
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.04%601 106
BROADCOM INC.-10.25%246 572
INTEL CORPORATION-6.35%196 393
QUALCOMM, INC.-5.62%194 520