Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon Technologies : and PIONIERKRAFT cooperation enables energy sharing among neighbors with demand-oriented distribution for self-produced solar energy

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Infineon and PIONIERKRAFT cooperation enables energy sharing among neighbors with demand-oriented distribution for self-produced solar energy

Oct 5, 2021| Market News

Munich, Germany - 5 October, 2021 - In order to meet Europe's (EU) ambitious climate targets, greenhouse gas emissions must be drastically reduced by 2030. To achieve this, around 28 million multi-family houses with over 80 million households must be equipped with photovoltaics. Despite the support of the EU, there are still enormous technical and regulatory obstacles, specifically with the power supply for small multi-family houses from renewable energy sources.

In a cooperation with Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), Munich based start-up PIONIERKRAFT has overcome these hurdles with an innovative hardware and service solution coined PIONIERKRAFTwerk (German only). This technology enables self-produced solar energy to be distributed physically and by demand between different households. With Infineon's support, renewable energy can then be shared with neighbors in a decentralized manner and without intermediate storage - economically and without bureaucratic obstacles.

The hardware of the participating parties is connected to the platform provided by PIONIERKRAFT using the Internet. This determines the power surplus of the generator as well as the current demand of neighbors to autonomously control the distribution process. Thus, households without a photovoltaic system can use solar power. The solution also regulates the power flows without using the public grid.

Several Infineon components make this possible, including the discrete CoolSiC™ MOSFET IMBG120R030M1H in the surface-mount D2PAK-7L package and the EiceDRIVER™ Compact Gate Driver 1ED3122MU12H. By working together, the PIONIERKRAFTwerk performs efficient and bidirectional power transfer. Therefore, energy with a power of up to 2000 W can be transferred between households. In addition, the CoolMOS™ P7 power MOSFET IPD70R1K4P7S ensures the safe and reliable operation of the solution.

The PIONIERKRAFTwerk increases the share of energy consumed locally, enables more people to access affordable, renewable energy, and improves the profitability and efficiency of photovoltaic systems. In addition, the solution allows the continued use of energy from older systems even after the end of the EEG funding.

More information about Infineon's contribution to energy efficiency: www.infineon.com/green-energy

About PIONIERKRAFT

PIONIERKRAFT was founded in 2019 by Andreas Eberhardt and Nicolas Schwaab with the goal of developing local energy sharing solutions. This month, the Munich-based startup successfully completed its market entry. PIONIERKRAFT has won numerous innovation awards since its founding, making it one of the most successful startups in Germany in 2020.

Press Contact

Nicolas Schwaab

+49 171 54 56 500

n.schwaab@pionierkraft.de

Share:
Information Number

INFIPC202110-003

Press Photos
  • Several Infineon components enable the innovative hardware and service solution from PIONIERKRAFT, including the discrete CoolSiC™ MOSFET IMBG120R030M1H in the surface-mount D2PAK-7L package and the EiceDRIVER™ Compact Gate Driver 1ED3122MU12H. By working together, the PIONIERKRAFTwerk performs efficient and bidirectional power transfer. Therefore, energy with a power of up to 2000 W can be transferred between households.
    Pionierkraft

    JPG | 426 kb | 2126 x 1594 px

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
04:04aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : and PIONIERKRAFT cooperation enables energy sharing among neighbor..
PU
03:58aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Buy rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
03:24aEurostoxx 50 : Banks, Infineon help European stocks buck global gloom
RE
02:05aELECTRIFICATION AND DIGITALIZATION C : ahead of its Capital Markets Day, Infineon confirms..
PU
01:55aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : confirms FY guidance, provides 2022 outlook
RE
01:45aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Expects Double-Digit Revenue Growth in FY22
MT
12:22aInfineon Technologies Expects Strong Revenue Rise in Fiscal Year 2022
DJ
10/04PRESS RELEASE : MIG sells portfolio company Hemovent to MicroPort
DJ
10/04INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release -4-
DJ
10/04INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 10 989 M 12 745 M 12 745 M
Net income 2021 1 028 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
Net Debt 2021 3 134 M 3 635 M 3 635 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,7x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 44 193 M 51 345 M 51 254 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 46 700
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 33,96 €
Average target price 41,30 €
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG8.19%51 345
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.92%530 649
NVIDIA CORPORATION51.18%492 511
INTEL CORPORATION7.33%216 928
BROADCOM INC.8.70%195 909
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS18.07%175 779