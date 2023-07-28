Jul 28, 2023| Business & Financial Press

Munich, Germany and Miliptas, Calif. - 28 July 2023 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), a global leader in power semiconductors, and SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the signing of a multi-year Capacity Reservation Agreement (CRA).

Extending the existing partnership, Infineon will supply SolarEdge with critical components for a variety of SolarEdge products. In addition to the CRA, the companies will collaborate on the development of future technologies and cutting-edge solar products based on wide-bandgap (WBG) materials that are key for global green energy supplies.

"We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with SolarEdge to shape innovation in green energy technologies and decarbonization", said Andreas Urschitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Infineon. "Our long-lasting collaboration is an enormous asset for both companies that paves the way for breakthrough-innovation and accelerated growth, as we combine our expertise and resources. With the latest investments in silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) manufacturing capacity, Infineon underlines its commitment to be a leading partner in climate technologies such as solar power."

Uri Bechor, Chief Operating Officer at SolarEdge, said: "Securing the capacity levels of critical components such as power and wide-bandgap from Infineon enhances SolarEdge's supply chain resiliency. This Capacity Reservation Agreement with Infineon is in line with our strategy to continue leading the global industry in solar energy advancement."

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com