  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Infineon Technologies AG
  News
  Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon Technologies : confirms FY guidance, provides 2022 outlook

10/05/2021 | 01:55am EDT
BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Infineon Technologies on Tuesday confirmed its 2021 revenue and Segment Result Margin guidance and said it expects results to rise further next year, as demand for power chips for cars, datacenters and renewable power generation soars.

The German semiconductor company said it expects revenue to grow by a mid-teens percentage in 2022, with a Segment Result Margin of around 20%.

It said it will increase investments to approximately 2.4 billion euros ($2.78 billion) next year, while maintaining a free cash flow level of around 1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8627 euros) (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 989 M 12 747 M 12 747 M
Net income 2021 1 028 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
Net Debt 2021 3 134 M 3 636 M 3 636 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,7x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 44 193 M 51 345 M 51 263 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 46 700
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 33,96 €
Average target price 41,30 €
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG8.19%51 345
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.92%534 685
NVIDIA CORPORATION51.18%517 720
INTEL CORPORATION7.33%218 510
BROADCOM INC.11.31%200 601
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS18.07%178 909