Dec 7, 2023| Market News

Munich, Germany - 7 December 2023 - Modern power systems require highly efficient and compact regulators. Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) addresses this challenge with the TDA388xx family, targeting the server, AI, datacom, telecom, and storage markets. The 12 A and 20 A synchronous buck regulators utilize a fast constant on-time (COT) control scheme to optimize performance. This approach ensures rapid transient response, minimizes passive component count, and reduces board space. They are versatile and are designed to operate over a wide input voltage range from 4.0 V to 16 V. An external bias supply further extends the application range in various DC-DC scenarios. Infineon's introduction of these regulators represents a significant leap in power system efficiency and compactness.

The TDA388xx family of four buck regulators (TDA38812, TDA38813, TDA38825, and TDA38826) is unique in its internal compensation, which improves ease of use and reduces the need for external components. This family features a versatile design suitable for a variety of applications. It includes selectable switching frequencies and a soft-start functionality. The regulators also offer a programmable current limit for precise control. They support fixed frequency continuous conduction mode (FCCM) and discontinuous conduction mode (DCM). Additionally, voltage tracking is enabled through an external reference input. This flexibility is crucial for varying power system requirements. Together, these features contribute to the adaptability and efficiency of the regulator family.

The key to the TDA388xx series is its built-in protection features to ensure system safety during fault conditions. These include pre-bias startup and thermally compensated current limiting. Overvoltage protection (OVP) and undervoltage protection (UVP) are also built in. Additionally, a thermal shutdown is included for added safety. The series is housed in a ROHS-compliant QFN-21 package. It operates effectively over a temperature range of -40 to 125°C. This combination of features makes the TDA38825/26/12/13 ideal for demanding power system environments.

Availability

The TDA388xx family is available in a standard QFN-21 (3 mm x 4 mm) package and can be ordered now. More information is available at www.infineon.com/integrated-pol-voltage-regulators.