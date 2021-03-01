Infineon Technologies : introduces AIROC™ Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth® 5.2 combo family for IoT and streaming devices

Please also see our press release on AIROC ™

Munich, Germany and San Jose, California - 1 March 2021 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is expanding its wireless portfolio of high-performance, reliable and secure offerings. The newly developed AIROC™ brand now includes the industry's first 1x1 Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.2 combo SoC for the IoT, enterprise and industrial applications, and its first 2x2 Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.2 combo SoC for multimedia, consumer and automotive applications. The Wi-Fi 6/6E combo solutions operate in the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and the new, greenfield 6 GHz spectrum to deliver robust performance and minimal latency. This makes them ideal for high-quality video and audio streaming applications like gaming consoles, AR/VR, smart speakers, media-streaming devices and automotive Infotainment. Applications that require an instant response - like security systems and industrial automation - will also benefit from Infineon's new products.

Infineon's AIROC Wi-Fi 6/6E-certified solutions go above and beyond the standard requirements to elevate user experience with advanced wireless technology and architectural innovations that result in:

Double the wireless coverage range compared to Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 4

40 percent more coverage than typical Wi-Fi 6/6E solutions

Improved connection robustness with enhanced interference mitigation

Lower latency and better Wi-Fi/BT Coexistence that improves multimedia streaming and gaming responsiveness in overlapping network environments

Over 20 percent power savings, enabling longer battery life

Multi-layer security protections with secured boot, firmware authentication and encryption, and lifecycle management, enabling a higher level of security for IoT applications.

'AIROC Wi-Fi 6/6E combo solutions address the challenges of congested 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz channels, and bring extraordinary audio and video quality for media applications and robust, long-range connections for IoT applications,' said Vikram Gupta, Senior Vice President of Infineon's IoT Compute and Wireless Business Unit.

Infineon's AIROC Wi-Fi 6/6E solutions are also equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology, enabling high-quality audio with LC3, and enabling new BLE audio use cases such as audio sharing and audio broadcast. The unique low-power Wake-on-Bluetooth LE mode allows the host CPU to conserve power while the Bluetooth core autonomously 'listens' for incoming connection requests. Advanced wireless technology innovations have been added to improve BT/BLE range, robustness, latency and power savings above and beyond standard BT5.2. Infineon's unique Smart Coex™ maximizes Wi-Fi throughput when used concurrently with Bluetooth, and optimizes for demanding multi-media use cases.

Infineon's module partners build Wi-Fi 6/6E integrated solutions that allow for rapid development, reduced test costs, and product certification. 'Collaborating with Infineon allows us to leverage our combined expertise to develop innovative Wi-Fi solutions which further build upon our market-leading position,' said Akira Sasaki, General Manager of Murata. 'Our most recent collaboration is a Wi-Fi 6/6E CYW5557x module that delivers advanced technology integration, superb network quality, and enables fast time-to-market. Further, it can be delivered through Murata's extensive sales and distribution channel.'

'LG Innotek is excited to partner with Infineon on the new Wi-Fi 6E communication module which carries the CYW89570 chip,' said Insoo Ryu, Vice President Automotive Components & Electronics Business Division, LG Innotek. 'This module extends LGIT's automotive/industrial product family into the next generation and brings the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 standards to automotive platforms.'

For automotive applications, u-Blox builds AECQ100 qualified and industrial modules with Infineon's Wi-Fi 6E combo solution. 'At u-Blox, we are excited to work with Infineon on the new CYW89570,' said Hakan Svegerud, Senior Director Product Strategy, u-Blox. 'Based on these solutions, we will extend our successful JODY module family with global automotive and industrial grade modules, providing cutting edge technologies including Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 to our customers.'

'nFore's NF3327PQ Combo module has Infineon's CYW89570 chipset inside. Infineon's CYW89570 chipset is the perfect chipset for enabling Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies for automotive customers,' said Mr. Yu Zongyuan, CEO of nFore Technology.

Availability

The AIROC Wi-Fi 6 / 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 combo is currently sampling to select customers. It will be on display at Infineon's virtual Embedded Solutions Conference 2021. More information is available at www.cypress.com/products/cyw5557x and www.cypress.com/products/automotive-wireless.

Infineon's virtual Embedded Solutions Conference 2021

The acquisition of Cypress makes Infineon one of the world's top 10 semiconductor manufacturers. At the virtual Embedded Solutions Conference 2021 from 1 to 5 March 2021, visitors can see how the 'new' Infineon makes the IoT work and explore the innovations and insights from the automotive, industrial, and IoT sectors. They can dive into Infineon's market-leading portfolio, get into contact with the experts and catch up on the current trends by listening to more than 50 expert talks and product presentations. More information is available at www.infineon.com/embeddedworld.