Infineon Technologies : introduces industry's first USB PD 3.1 high-voltage microcontroller with higher wattage support

Jul 29, 2021| Market News

Munich, Germany - 29 July 2021 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) introduced the industry's first high-voltage microcontroller (MCU) with USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.1 support. The EZ-PD™ PMG1 (Power Delivery Microcontroller Gen1) is Infineon's first generation of USB PD MCUs targeting any embedded system that provides or consumes power with high-voltage up to 28 V (140 W). The device supports higher power capabilities defined in the USB PD 3.1 specification and leverages the MCU to provide additional control capability. The new products are ideal for consumer, industrial and communications markets for applications such as smart speakers, routers, power and garden tools.

The PMG1 family integrates a market-proven USB PD stack to enable reliable performance and interoperability. It features an Arm® Cortex®-M0/M0+ processor with up to 256 KB Flash memory and 32 KB SRAM, USB full-speed device, programmable general purpose input/output (GPIO) pins, gate drivers, low drop out (LDO) regulators and high-voltage protection circuits. The PMG1 MCU also provides hardware and firmware protection, including over-voltage and over-current protection, short circuit and reverse current protection, secure firmware boot and signed firmware update.

To increase ease-of-use for designers, the new devices include programmable analog and digital blocks to easily customize and integrate intelligent analog sensors into the application. The PMG1 MCU is also field programmable to allow signed firmware updates for improved efficiency. Programming is supported by the ModusToolbox™ integrated development environment with the PMG1 software development kit along with prototyping kits and quick start guide. They make the firmware development and testing simple and easy to further reduce the overall development time and time-to-market.

'As a leader in power semiconductors, we are excited to bring the new PMG1 family to market. It will enable OEMs to further differentiate their consumer, industrial and commercial applications,' said Ajay Srikrishna, Senior Vice President of the Wired Connectivity Solutions Product Line at Infineon. 'Following our mission, this MCU is enabling our customers to bring new products to market that will help making consumers' everyday lives easier, safer and greener.'

Availability

The USB PD microcontroller family PMG 1 can be ordered now. More information is available at www.cypress.com/products/ez-pd-pmg1-portfolio-high-voltage-mcus-usb-c-power-delivery.