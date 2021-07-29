Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon Technologies : introduces industry's first USB PD 3.1 high-voltage microcontroller with higher wattage support

07/29/2021 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Infineon introduces industry's first USB PD 3.1 high-voltage microcontroller with higher wattage support

Jul 29, 2021| Market News

Munich, Germany - 29 July 2021 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) introduced the industry's first high-voltage microcontroller (MCU) with USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.1 support. The EZ-PD™ PMG1 (Power Delivery Microcontroller Gen1) is Infineon's first generation of USB PD MCUs targeting any embedded system that provides or consumes power with high-voltage up to 28 V (140 W). The device supports higher power capabilities defined in the USB PD 3.1 specification and leverages the MCU to provide additional control capability. The new products are ideal for consumer, industrial and communications markets for applications such as smart speakers, routers, power and garden tools.

The PMG1 family integrates a market-proven USB PD stack to enable reliable performance and interoperability. It features an Arm® Cortex®-M0/M0+ processor with up to 256 KB Flash memory and 32 KB SRAM, USB full-speed device, programmable general purpose input/output (GPIO) pins, gate drivers, low drop out (LDO) regulators and high-voltage protection circuits. The PMG1 MCU also provides hardware and firmware protection, including over-voltage and over-current protection, short circuit and reverse current protection, secure firmware boot and signed firmware update.

To increase ease-of-use for designers, the new devices include programmable analog and digital blocks to easily customize and integrate intelligent analog sensors into the application. The PMG1 MCU is also field programmable to allow signed firmware updates for improved efficiency. Programming is supported by the ModusToolbox™ integrated development environment with the PMG1 software development kit along with prototyping kits and quick start guide. They make the firmware development and testing simple and easy to further reduce the overall development time and time-to-market.

'As a leader in power semiconductors, we are excited to bring the new PMG1 family to market. It will enable OEMs to further differentiate their consumer, industrial and commercial applications,' said Ajay Srikrishna, Senior Vice President of the Wired Connectivity Solutions Product Line at Infineon. 'Following our mission, this MCU is enabling our customers to bring new products to market that will help making consumers' everyday lives easier, safer and greener.'

Availability

The USB PD microcontroller family PMG 1 can be ordered now. More information is available at www.cypress.com/products/ez-pd-pmg1-portfolio-high-voltage-mcus-usb-c-power-delivery.

Share:
Information Number

INFPSS202107-087

Press Photos
  • Infineon's PMG1 family of USB PD 3.1 microcontrollers integrates a market-proven USB PD stack to enable reliable performance and interoperability. It features an Arm® Cortex®-M0/M0+ processor with up to 256 KB Flash memory and 32 KB SRAM, USB full-speed device, programmable general purpose input/output (GPIO) pins, gate drivers, low drop out (LDO) regulators and high-voltage protection circuits.
    PMG1_QFN-24_QFN-40

    JPG | 442 kb | 2126 x 1535 px

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
04:37aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : introduces industry's first USB PD 3.1 high-voltage micr..
PU
07/28INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/27INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
07/23INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
07/20INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : launches industry's first radiation-tolerant, QML-V qual..
PU
07/17INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : OPTIGA Connect IoT from Infineon Featured in THE EDGE by..
AQ
07/15Infineon Technologies AG and IDEX Biometrics ASA announce platform for biomet..
CI
07/15INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : and IDEX Biometrics announce a platform for biometric sm..
PU
07/13INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/12INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 027 M 13 069 M 13 069 M
Net income 2021 1 065 M 1 262 M 1 262 M
Net Debt 2021 3 304 M 3 916 M 3 916 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,4x
Yield 2021 0,81%
Capitalization 41 512 M 49 011 M 49 199 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,06x
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 48 150
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 31,90 €
Average target price 39,57 €
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG1.62%49 011
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.25%536 191
NVIDIA CORPORATION49.39%478 663
INTEL CORPORATION6.52%215 751
BROADCOM INC.8.57%195 021
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.79%170 914