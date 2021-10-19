Infineon Technologies : introduces software support for the Matter smart home standard to accelerate new products

Oct 19, 2021| Market News

Munich and San Jose, California - 19 October 2021 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) today announced software support for the newest emerging smart home standard: Matter. Many leading smart home products use Infineon's AIROC™ Wi-Fi®, AIROC Bluetooth®, and PSoC™ 6 MCU products. In this regard, support for Matter in Infineon's ModusToolbox™ Software and Tools is an important milestone for the adoption of the emerging standard and expected to accelerate the deployment of Matter products.

Interoperability has been a barrier to the broad adoption of smart home products. According to Parks Associates, 75 percent of customers purchasing a new smart home device want it to work with the existing devices in their home. Matter - the new smart home standard from the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) - promises interoperable, secure connectivity for the future of the smart home. Several of today's smart home market key ecosystem players - including Apple, Amazon, Google and Comcast - joined together in 2019 to develop and promote this new standard.

Many of the 320 million smart speakers in today's homes are likely to be updated over-the-air to support Matter, after the Matter specification has been finalized. In general, it takes years for a new standard to be impactful; new infrastructure has to be rolled out and customers have to adopt it. The ability for smart speakers and other devices installed in consumer's homes to be updated over-the-air will accelerate the deployment of Matter gateways to weeks or months, rather than years. This will potentially enable hundreds of millions of homes with these devices. The rapid deployment will create a new, large-scale opportunity for companies making Matter products.

Infineon's software support for Matter helps two sets of companies. First, companies already using Infineon's AIROC Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and PSoC 6 MCUs, in many cases, can leverage the new software to add Matter capability to existing products. Next, product companies can take advantage of this new high-growth market by quickly bringing Matter-compliant products to market using Infineon's software and broad portfolio of AIROC Wi-Fi, AIROC Bluetooth and PSoC 6 MCUs.

Infineon's unique combination of software support for Matter, ModusToolbox software and tools, broad family of AIROC connectivity chips and PSoC 6 MCUs, and its involvement in Matter open-source development puts it in a strong position to help companies quickly bring Matter products to market. This will help accelerate the adoption of this new smart home standard.

About Infineon's PSoC 6 MCUs

The PSoC 6 family is the perfect solution for secure, low-power, feature-rich IoT products. The family is built on an ultra-low-power architecture, including advanced low-power design techniques to extend battery life up to a full week for battery powered applications. The dual-core Arm® Cortex®-M4 and Cortex-M0+ architecture lets developers optimize for power and performance simultaneously. Using its dual cores combined with configurable memory and peripheral protection units, PSoC 6 enables Platform Security Architecture (PSA) level 2 certified MCUs.

Designers can use the MCU's rich analog and digital peripherals to create custom analog front-ends (AFEs) or digital interfaces for innovative system components such as MEMS sensors, electronic-ink displays. Through comprehensive software support available in ModusToolbox, PSoC 6 MCUs, pair seamlessly with Infineon's AIROC Wi-Fi, AIROC Bluetooth, or AIROC combos radio modules. The PSoC 6 MCUs feature the latest generation of industry-leading CapSense™ capacitive-sensing technology, enabling modern touch and gesture-based interfaces that are robust and reliable.

About Infineon's AIROC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices

Infineon's AIROC wireless products, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combos, have shipped more than a billion devices and are the go-to choice for IoT solutions. The broad portfolio includes high-performing, reliable, ultra-low-power products that deliver robust industry-leading performance.

AIROC products leverage a common software framework across Android, Linux, RTOS platforms and are pre-integrated with Infineon's ModusToolbox software and tools, allowing developers to deliver high-quality, differentiated products to market on time and on budget.

About Infineon's ModusToolbox Software and Tools

Infineon's ModusToolbox Software and Tools brings best-in-class connectivity, computing, security, and sensing together in a single platform. It combines the rich design resources of Infineon's wireless libraries and the analog and digital peripheral libraries of its PSoC microcontrollers with an open-source, Eclipse-based IDE. Purpose-built hardware, multi-vendor RTOS support, and standards-based security solutions provide a solid foundation, that is validated by various cloud services. ModusToolbox unifies Infineon's offerings, providing open access to third-party solutions, and freeing engineers to focus on delivering high-value, differentiated products. ModusToolbox is available for download.

Availability

Infineon has a broad family of PSoC MCUs and AIROC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth products available today. Infineon's software support for Matter is in the open-source Matter repository, and additional Matter-specific capabilities will be added to ModusToolbox in future releases. The latest version of ModusToolbox is available now for download. Learn more about Infineon's support for Matter.

Infineon makes the IoT work

Microelectronics make up the core of every IoT solution. Infineon's sensors, actuators, microcontrollers, communication modules, and security components underpin every device. The company is a one-stop technology partner for realizing smart, energy-efficient, and secure IoT applications with development boards, evaluation kits, and design tools additionally supporting manufacturers. More information about Infineon's contribution to IoT: www.infineon.io.