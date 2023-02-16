Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:41:53 2023-02-16 am EST
36.36 EUR   +0.37%
03:28aInfineon: Green light for new factory in Dresden
DP
03:09aInfineon Technologies : kicks off new Fab in Dresden; Completion planned for 2026; Smart Power Fab will generate 1,000 new jobs
PU
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; Strong Data Dims Fed Pivot Hopes
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon Technologies : kicks off new Fab in Dresden; Completion planned for 2026; Smart Power Fab will generate 1,000 new jobs

02/16/2023 | 03:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Infineon kicks off new Fab in Dresden; Completion planned for 2026; Smart Power Fab will generate 1,000 new jobs

Feb 16, 2023| Business & Financial Press

Munich, Germany - 16 February, 2023 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is starting construction of its new plant for analog/mixed-signal technologies and power semiconductors. After extensive analysis, the Infineon Management Board and supervisory bodies gave the green light for the Dresden site. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) has approved an early project launch, meaning that construction can already begin before completion of the inspection of legal subsidy aspects by the European Commission. Subject to the European Commission's state aid decision and the national grant procedure, the project is to be funded in accordance with the objectives of the European Chips Act. Infineon is seeking public funding of around one billion euros. The company plans to invest a total of approximately five billion euros in the plant, which is set to begin production in 2026. This constitutes the largest single investment in the company's history.

"We're picking up the pace by expanding our production capacities in order to leverage the growth opportunities which the megatrends decarbonization and digitalization are offering us," says Infineon CEO Jochen Hanebeck. "We see structurally growing demand for semiconductors, for example for use in renewable energies, data centers and electro-mobility. By building the 300mm Smart Power Fab in Dresden we are establishing the prerequisites necessary to successfully meet the rising demand for semiconductor solutions."

Infineon's investment is an essential contribution to achieving the European Commission's declared objective of reaching a 20 percent share of global semiconductor production in the EU by 2030. Semiconductor solutions for industrial and automotive applications from the Dresden Fab will help secure value chains in key European industries even better in the future.

In addition, the investment by Infineon strengthens the manufacturing basis for the semiconductors that drive decarbonization and digitalization. Analog/mixed-signal components are used in power supply systems, for example in energy-efficient charging systems, small automotive motor control units, in data centers and in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT). The interaction of power semiconductors and analog/mixed-signal components makes it possible to create particularly energy-efficient and intelligent system solutions.

Expansion of production capacities at the existing Dresden site will let Infineon complete the project quickly and will also generate considerable effects of scale. Construction is set to begin in 2023, with the beginning of manufacturing activities planned for fall 2026. The expansion will create approximately 1,000 highly qualified jobs. When operating at full capacity, the Dresden Fab will let Infineon achieve additional revenues on the order of the investment amount each year.

The plant will be equipped with the latest in environmental technologies and will be among the most environmentally friendly manufacturing facilities of its kind. Thanks to advanced digitalization and automation, Infineon is also setting new manufacturing excellence standards in Dresden. The new plant will be closely linked with the Infineon Villach site as "One Virtual Fab". This manufacturing complex for power electronics based on highly efficient 300-millimeter technology will increase efficiency levels and give Infineon additional flexibility in order to supply its customers faster.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Follow us: Twitter - Facebook - LinkedIn

Share:
Information Number

INFXX202302-058

Press Photos
  • Rendering of Infineon's Smart Power Fab in Dresden: The investment strengthens the manufacturing basis for semiconductors that drive decarbonization and digitalization.
    300mm-Smart-Power-Fab-Dresden

    JPG | 1.18 mb | 2126 x 1241 px

Attachments

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
03:28aInfineon: Green light for new factory in Dresden
DP
03:09aInfineon Technologies : kicks off new Fab in Dresden; Completion planned for 2026; Smart P..
PU
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; Strong Data Dims F..
DJ
02/15INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/13INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
02/10Infineon QDPAK and DDPAK top-side cooling packages registered as JEDEC standard for hig..
AQ
02/08INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
02/08Infinitum Announces Strategic Technology Collaboration with Infineon at AHR Expo 2023
AQ
02/08Pan-European research initiative PowerizeD for intelligent power electronics launched, ..
AQ
02/06Warburg Research raises target for Infineon to Euro 45 - 'Buy'.
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 499 M 16 540 M 16 540 M
Net income 2023 2 561 M 2 733 M 2 733 M
Net Debt 2023 1 372 M 1 464 M 1 464 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 0,94%
Capitalization 47 167 M 50 333 M 50 333 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 56 951
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 36,22 €
Average target price 43,60 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG27.40%50 333
NVIDIA CORPORATION55.77%565 316
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED17.06%467 299
BROADCOM INC.7.72%251 697
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.73%159 800
QUALCOMM, INC.21.04%147 559