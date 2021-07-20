Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon Technologies : launches industry's first radiation-tolerant, QML-V qualified NOR Flash memory for space-grade FPGAs

07/20/2021 | 04:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Infineon launches industry's first radiation-tolerant, QML-V qualified NOR Flash memory for space-grade FPGAs

Jul 20, 2021| Market News

Munich, Germany - 20 July, 2021 - Space-grade field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) require reliable, high-density non-volatile memories that contain their boot configurations. To address the growing need for high-reliability memories, Infineon Technologies LLC, an Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) company, today announced the industry's first high-density radiation-tolerant (RadTol) NOR Flash memory products qualified to MIL-PRF-38535's QML-V flow (QML-V Equivalent). The QML-V flow is the highest quality and reliability standard certification for aerospace-grade ICs.

Infineon's 256 Mb and 512 Mb RadTol NOR Flash non-volatile memories deliver superior, low-pin count, single-chip solution for applications such as FPGA configuration, image storage, microcontroller data and boot code storage. When used at higher clock rates, the data transfer supported by the devices match or exceed traditional parallel asynchronous NOR Flash memories while dramatically reducing pin count. The devices are radiation-tolerant up to 30 krad (Si) biased and 125 krad (Si) unbiased. At 125°C, the devices support 1,000 Program/Erase cycles and 30 years of data retention and at 85°C 10k Program/Erase cycles with 250 years of data retention.

As a leader in space-grade memory products, Infineon leveraged the 65 nm floating gate Flash process technology to develop the RadTol 256 Mb quad-SPI (QSPI) and 512 Mb dual quad-SPI NOR Flash. Both are featuring 133 MHz SDR interface speed. The 512 Mb device comprises two independent 256 Mb die that fit side by side in a single package solution. This provides flexibility for designers to operate the device in dual QSPI or single QSPI mode on either die independently, offering an option to use the second die as a backup solution. Infineon is collaborating closely with leading FPGA ecosystem companies such as Xilinx on space-grade applications.

'Our radiation-tolerant dual QSPI non-volatile memories are fully supported by the latest space grade FPGAs. They enable a superior, low pin count, single chip select solution to configure processors and FPGAs,' said Helmut Puchner, VP Fellow of Aerospace and Defense at Infineon Technologies LLC. 'The entire image for the Xilinx Kintex ® UltraScale™ XQRKU060, for example, can be loaded in about 0.2 seconds in dual quad mode.'

The NOR Flash devices can be programmed in-system through the FPGA or through a standalone programmer, offered in the same 36-lead ceramic flat package. Infineon's development kit and software further enable easy design implementation.

Availability

The RadTol NOR Flash devices are available in a 24x12 mm 2 36-lead ceramic flatpack package. The devices support temperature grades from -55°C to 125°C, with SEU rate -16 upsets/bit-day, SEL > 60 MeV.cm 2/mg (85°C), SEFI > 60 MeV.cm 2/mg (LET) and SEU threshold > 28 Mev.cm 2/mg (LET). More information is available at www.cypress.com/products/radiation-hardened-memory

Share:
Information Number

INFATV202107-085

Press Photos
  • Infineon's 256 Mb and 512 Mb NOR Flash non-volatile memories are radiation-tolerant up to 30 krad (Si) biased and 125 krad (Si) unbiased. At 125°C, the devices support 1,000 Program/Erase cycles and 30 years of data retention and at 85°C 10k Program/Erase cycles with 250 years of data retention. They are qualified to MIL-PRF-38535's QML-V flow (QML-V Equivalent), the highest quality and reliability standard certification for aerospace-grade ICs.
    256Mb_NOR_flash_sealed

    JPG | 322 kb | 2126 x 1701 px

  • Infineon's 256 Mb and 512 Mb NOR Flash non-volatile memories are radiation-tolerant up to 30 krad (Si) biased and 125 krad (Si) unbiased. At 125°C, the devices support 1,000 Program/Erase cycles and 30 years of data retention and at 85°C 10k Program/Erase cycles with 250 years of data retention. They are qualified to MIL-PRF-38535's QML-V flow (QML-V Equivalent), the highest quality and reliability standard certification for aerospace-grade ICs.
    512Mb_NOR_flash_open

    JPG | 319 kb | 2126 x 1701 px

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 08:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
04:08aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : launches industry's first radiation-tolerant, QML-V qual..
PU
07/17INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : OPTIGA Connect IoT from Infineon Featured in THE EDGE by..
AQ
07/15Infineon Technologies AG and IDEX Biometrics ASA announce platform for biomet..
CI
07/15INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : and IDEX Biometrics announce a platform for biometric sm..
PU
07/13INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/12INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/07Infineon Technologies AG and Amber Solutions, Inc. to Collaborate on Commerci..
CI
07/02INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : CEO Says Chip Shortage Woes Persist Amid Pressure From R..
MT
07/02TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Chip supply situation 'still difficult' - I..
RE
07/01INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 018 M 12 974 M 12 974 M
Net income 2021 1 070 M 1 260 M 1 260 M
Net Debt 2021 3 304 M 3 891 M 3 891 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,0x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 40 093 M 47 308 M 47 215 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 48 150
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 30,81 €
Average target price 39,55 €
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG1.15%51 404
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.81%549 120
NVIDIA CORPORATION43.85%474 253
INTEL CORPORATION9.67%225 765
BROADCOM INC.6.90%189 622
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.40%173 779