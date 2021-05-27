Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon Technologies : Osram and Infineon jointly boost NFC programming for extended flexibility in LED luminaires configuration

05/27/2021 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Osram and Infineon jointly boost NFC programming for extended flexibility in LED luminaires configuration Joint press release of Osram GmbH and Infineon Technologies AG

May 27, 2021| Market News

Munich, Germany - 27 May 2021 - Reduced complexity together with increased functionality and efficiency are dominating the agenda of all lighting manufacturers. In this regard, Osram and Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) now join forces to enable Near Field Communication (NFC) programming for the industry. Osram's new OPTOTRONIC ® FIT product family features Infineon's NLM0011 and NLM0010 dual-mode NFC wireless configuration integrated circuits (ICs) with pulse width modulation (PWM). This will bring benefits at all levels of the LED luminaire value chain.

NFC programming is an emerging technology designed to replace the time-consuming resistor-setting techniques via a contactless NFC interface. The integrated constant lumen output (CLO) functions additionally help saving energy by maintaining the luminous flux constant over an extended luminaire lifecycle. The NFC interface solution allows for more cost-efficient, non-dimmable LED driver products.

Operational efficiency is improved by enabling automatic in-line or batch programming in production. It also creates significant flexibility throughout the entire LED value chain and LED luminaire life cycle: Luminaire parameters like lumen output and CLO settings can be programmed during the installation. The Osram Tuner4TRONIC Smartphone App supports fine-tuning and adaption to the desired lighting requirements.

'The combination of Osram's market-leading LED Driver programming suite and Infineon's ICs extend all the benefits of Near Field Communication to our entire awarded LED Driver range,' said Michael Huelskemper, Head of Product Management EMEA at Osram Digital Systems.

From LED driver and luminaire manufacturers to lighting service companies and end-user, advantages are numerous: reduced number of LED driver variants, simplified LED module selection, end-of-line configuration, and high output control precision. Besides, logistics efficiency is increased and costs for installation, cabling, and maintenance are reduced. The access to these features is fully controllable by the luminaire manufacturer thanks to security features provided by the App and the new IC.

'Infineon's innovative NFC-PWM series enable the most cost-effective implementation of NFC programming. The integrated features such as the CLO function and the digital parameter setting help our customers to meet the contemporary LED design requirements. At the same time, they are also providing enhanced flexibility,' added Qi Zhu, Director Business Development Contactless Power and Sensing at Infineon's Power Systems & Sensors Division.

More information about the NFC-PWM series is available at www.infineon.com/nfc-pwm.

ABOUT OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM's innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM had approximately 21,000 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2020 (September 30) and generated revenue of around three billion euros from continuing activities. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED 400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

Share:
Information Number

INFPSS202105-074

Press Photos
  • OSRAM's OPTOTRONIC® FIT product family features Infineon's NLM0011 and NLM0010 dual-mode NFC ICs. From LED driver and luminaire manufacturers to lighting service companies and end-user, advantages of NFC programming are numerous: reduced number of LED driver variants, simplified LED module selection, end-of-line configuration, and high output control precision.
    NLM0011_SOT-23_5pin

    JPG | 659 kb | 1770 x 1721 px

  • OSRAM's OPTOTRONIC® FIT product family features Infineon's NLM0011 and NLM0010 dual-mode NFC ICs. From LED driver and luminaire manufacturers to lighting service companies and end-user, advantages of NFC programming are numerous: reduced number of LED driver variants, simplified LED module selection, end-of-line configuration, and high output control precision.
    Osram_OT_FIT_NFC

    JPG | 212 kb | 2126 x 2126 px

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
03:35aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES  : Osram and Infineon jointly boost NFC programming for ex..
PU
05/26TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES  : TCS sees pandemic-driven boost in Europe as clients..
RE
05/25SAMSUNG CHOSE INFINEON FOR ITS FIRST : 600 V CoolMOS™ PFD7 in Samsung's ne..
PU
05/21INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG  : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/21EU Willing to Infuse Funds to Support European Computer Chip Supply, Manufact..
MT
05/20EU says its ready to invest 'significant' funds in chip sector
RE
05/19EUROPE : European stocks mark worst day in one week as inflation concerns mount
RE
05/19INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES  : new ModusToolbox™ Machine Learning enables TinyML..
PU
05/19European stocks mark worst day in one week as inflation concerns mount
RE
05/18IMPROVED ROAD SAFETY : Infineon and Reality AI teach cars how to hear
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 992 M 13 401 M 13 401 M
Net income 2021 1 061 M 1 294 M 1 294 M
Net Debt 2021 3 348 M 4 082 M 4 082 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,9x
Yield 2021 0,81%
Capitalization 41 850 M 51 112 M 51 023 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 48 150
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 39,89 €
Last Close Price 32,16 €
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG2.45%51 112
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.38%541 396
NVIDIA CORPORATION20.26%389 556
INTEL CORPORATION14.15%229 641
BROADCOM INC.4.95%187 631
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.97%174 269