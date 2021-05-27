Infineon Technologies : Osram and Infineon jointly boost NFC programming for extended flexibility in LED luminaires configuration

May 27, 2021| Market News

Munich, Germany - 27 May 2021 - Reduced complexity together with increased functionality and efficiency are dominating the agenda of all lighting manufacturers. In this regard, Osram and Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) now join forces to enable Near Field Communication (NFC) programming for the industry. Osram's new OPTOTRONIC ® FIT product family features Infineon's NLM0011 and NLM0010 dual-mode NFC wireless configuration integrated circuits (ICs) with pulse width modulation (PWM). This will bring benefits at all levels of the LED luminaire value chain.

NFC programming is an emerging technology designed to replace the time-consuming resistor-setting techniques via a contactless NFC interface. The integrated constant lumen output (CLO) functions additionally help saving energy by maintaining the luminous flux constant over an extended luminaire lifecycle. The NFC interface solution allows for more cost-efficient, non-dimmable LED driver products.

Operational efficiency is improved by enabling automatic in-line or batch programming in production. It also creates significant flexibility throughout the entire LED value chain and LED luminaire life cycle: Luminaire parameters like lumen output and CLO settings can be programmed during the installation. The Osram Tuner4TRONIC Smartphone App supports fine-tuning and adaption to the desired lighting requirements.

'The combination of Osram's market-leading LED Driver programming suite and Infineon's ICs extend all the benefits of Near Field Communication to our entire awarded LED Driver range,' said Michael Huelskemper, Head of Product Management EMEA at Osram Digital Systems.

From LED driver and luminaire manufacturers to lighting service companies and end-user, advantages are numerous: reduced number of LED driver variants, simplified LED module selection, end-of-line configuration, and high output control precision. Besides, logistics efficiency is increased and costs for installation, cabling, and maintenance are reduced. The access to these features is fully controllable by the luminaire manufacturer thanks to security features provided by the App and the new IC.

'Infineon's innovative NFC-PWM series enable the most cost-effective implementation of NFC programming. The integrated features such as the CLO function and the digital parameter setting help our customers to meet the contemporary LED design requirements. At the same time, they are also providing enhanced flexibility,' added Qi Zhu, Director Business Development Contactless Power and Sensing at Infineon's Power Systems & Sensors Division.

