Infineon Technologies : new Wi-Fi 6 solutions bring reliable, high performance connectivity to smart homes

For further technical details, please also see our Market News on AIROC ™

Munich, Germany - 1 March 2021 - Digitalization is accelerating in all areas of life. From home entertainment to health tech to in-car entertainment, the number of connected consumer devices used in homes or on-the-go continues to accelerate, increasing the demand for wireless connectivity. With the new AIROC™ Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth® 5.2 product series, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is responding to consumers' demand for secured and convenient wireless connectivity and helping to reduce congestion of home networks.

'In view of the accelerated growth of connected consumer devices in smart homes, Wi-Fi 6 has the power to enable robust and reliable data connections and the best user experience,' said Thomas Rosteck, president of Infineon's division Connected Secure Systems. 'Infineon empowers device manufacturers to easily develop smart and trusted solutions that make IoT work: from sensors and microcontrollers to power to secured connectivity and software - we now provide all required components from one source.'

Wi-Fi 6, the latest generation of Wi-Fi to hit the market, is specifically built to improve reliability and performance, even in high device density environments. Driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, more and more people are increasingly working, studying and entertaining at home. Online gaming devices with virtual reality capabilities, sports devices that stream work-outs live or connected kitchen gadgets are increasingly congesting the home network environment.

Unlike previous generations of Wi-Fi that focused on peak device speeds, Wi-Fi 6 includes advancements to relieve network congestion, and to improve network efficiency, device battery life, latency and range in addition to peak speeds.

Building on the success of previous generations of Wi-Fi and the advancements brought by Wi-Fi 6/6E, the Wi-Fi Alliance ® predicts that Wi-Fi will add five trillion US-dollars to the global economy by 2025.

Infineon's AIROC™ series of wireless connectivity components

Infineon is expanding its AIROC wireless portfolio of high-performance, reliable and secured offerings with combined Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.2 combo capabilities.

The AIROC Wi-Fi 6/6E combo solutions operate in the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and the newest, greenfield 6 GHz spectrum to deliver robust performance and minimal latency, making them ideal for high-quality video and audio streaming applications like game consoles, AR/VR, smart speakers, media-streaming devices, and automotive Infotainment. Applications that require instant response - such as security systems and industrial automation - will also benefit from Infineon's new products.

Further information about the Internet of Thins is available at: Make IoT work - Infineon Technologies