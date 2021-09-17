Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/17 06:33:24 am
37.328 EUR   -0.03%
06:20aInfineon opens Austria plant early in chip capacity boost
RE
06:20aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : opens Austria plant early in chip capacity boost
RE
05:47aINFINEON CEO : We expect chip prices to rise significantly
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon Technologies : opens Austria plant early in chip capacity boost

09/17/2021 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VILLACH, Austria, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Infineon opened a 1.6 billion euro ($1.9 billion) plant in Austria on Friday, boosting its ability to supply power chips for cars, data centres and renewable power.

Infineon is adding capacity as global semiconductor supply chains remain under extreme stress, with most leading carmakers being forced to idle production due to chip shortages.

The Villach factory, ready three months early, will make chips on 300 mm wafers thinner than a human hair, operating in tandem as a 'megafab' with an existing German plant in Dresden.

"Our timing in adding new capacity couldn't be better, considering growing demand for power-management semiconductors," CEO Feinhard Ploss said before an opening ceremony with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and EU Commissioner Thierry Breton.

Ploss said that Infineon would not gouge buyers currently willing to pay astronomical prices, but it did need to defray the investment costs it faces to meet booming demand. "We expect significant price increases," he told reporters.

Infineon has raised its forecast of revenues from Villach to 2 billion euros from 1.8 billion, which reflected higher selling prices rather than increased volumes. The Dresden-Villach megafab could generate combined revenue of 5 billion euros.

Munich-based Infineon, the leading supplier to the auto industry, has itself faced problems meeting delivery commitments after a winter storm knocked out a plant in the United States and coronavirus lockdowns disrupted operations in Malaysia.

The extra production of specialist power chips in Villach will serve growing demand for electric vehicles, datacenters and wind and solar power facilities.

But it will not immediately ease the broader semiconductor crunch, where Infineon has struggled with bottlenecks in "back-end" facilities where chips are packaged into final products.

Ploss declined to be drawn on Infineon's investment plans, saying that at its projected long-term growth rate in revenue of 9% "now and again you are going to need a new factory".

The higher labour content in back-end production meant that Infineon would likely focus on lower-cost centres such as Southeast Asia and Mexico where it is already present rather than new European plants, operations chief Jochen Hanebeck said. ($1 = 0.8490 euros) (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
06:20aInfineon opens Austria plant early in chip capacity boost
RE
06:20aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : opens Austria plant early in chip capacity boost
RE
05:47aINFINEON CEO : We expect chip prices to rise significantly
RE
05:20aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Opens New $1.9 Billion Chip Factory in Austria Ahead of ..
MT
05:02aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : opens high-tech chip factory for power electronics on 30..
PU
09/16INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Switched capacitor intermediate bus converter delivers h..
PU
09/16INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES' : Sees Temporary Halt In Operations Amid Power Outage In ..
MT
09/16ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las Vegas S..
09/15INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : PSoC™ 64 Standard Secure MCU family achieves PSA L..
PU
09/09INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Blixt Tech To Develop Solid-State Circuit Breakers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 10 989 M 12 945 M 12 945 M
Net income 2021 1 028 M 1 211 M 1 211 M
Net Debt 2021 3 107 M 3 660 M 3 660 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,0x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 48 591 M 57 166 M 57 237 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,70x
EV / Sales 2022 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 46 700
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 37,34 €
Average target price 40,90 €
Spread / Average Target 9,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG18.96%57 166
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%560 253
NVIDIA CORPORATION70.37%555 160
INTEL CORPORATION10.06%222 445
BROADCOM INC.15.87%208 834
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS20.33%181 706