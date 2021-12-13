Infineon Technologies : provides secured authentication for Qi 1.3 certified wireless charger in automotive applications

Dec 13, 2021| Market News

Munich, Germany - 13 December, 2021 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) has developed a security solution for automotive wireless charging: OPTIGA™ Trust Charge automotive complies with version 1.3 of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) Qi standard, which requires strong cryptographic authentication for wireless charging up to 15 W. For this, the power transmitter must authenticate itself to the power receiver, such as a cell phone, with a secured storage subsystem. Based on its comprehensive automotive and security expertise, Infineon designed OPTIGA Trust Charge automotive to meet the necessary application requirements for this process supporting the development of next-generation charging solutions.

With this security solution Infineon addresses the rapidly growing market of Qi-certified devices. Driven by strong expected global sales of 429 million Qi-certified smartphones this year and another 197 million chargers either bundled with these devices or sold in the aftermarket, Strategy Analytics* forecasts that sales of devices utilizing the Qi standard across all device classes will increase to 712 million units by 2021.

OPTIGA Trust Charge automotive is an embedded security solution with WPC-compliant provisioning and revocation services as well as Qi 1.3-compliant cryptography features such as ECDSA, NIST-P256 and SHA-256. The solution is Infineon's key to the development of automotive wireless charging and features highest levels of security. In addition, the solution is AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualified and offers an in-field update function as well as support for up to four certificate chains.

Furthermore, OPTIGA Trust Charge automotive enables manufacturers of wireless chargers or dedicated subsystems to do a fast and easy design according to the latest Qi security requirements. It is a complete turnkey solution for fast time-to-market with full system integration support, including embedded software, a development board, a reference board, as well as documentation for quick and easy design-in - and ready for Qi 1.3. A host software for easy integration with automotive microcontrollers AURIX™ or Traveo™ II is provided as well.

Additionally, the WPC-specific personalized keys and certificates are pre-installed in secured Infineon fabs, eliminating the need for customers to invest in security infrastructure. Infineon is at the forefront of secured wireless charging and is the supplier of secure storage sub systems to NOK9 being embedded into their test tools for Compliance Testing in Authorized Test labs for Qi certification.

* Strategy Analytics: Wireless Charging Market, Tracking, Trend 5-yr Outlook, August 24, 2021

Availability

Samples of OPTIGA™ Trust Charge automotive can be ordered now. More information is available here.