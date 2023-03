By Robb M. Stewart

Infineon Technologies AG said Thursday it has signed a definitive agreement worth $830 million to buy GaN Systems Inc., a Canadian technology company developing gallium nitride-based solutions for power conversion.

The all-cash deal to acquire Ottawa-based GaN Systems will be funded from existing liquidity, Infineon said.

