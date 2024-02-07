INFINEON : UBS remains Buy after results

UBS reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on Infineon, as well as its price target of 45 euros, a target which implies a potential upside of 34% for the German semiconductor group's stock, the day after its quarterly results.



In our opinion, the results confirm that the low point is near and that the automotive sector is going through a 'soft' down cycle," the broker reacted to the publication, considering the share's movement to be an "interesting opportunity".



