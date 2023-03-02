Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:17:57 2023-03-02 pm EST
33.74 EUR   -0.13%
03:06pInfineon announces purchase of Gan Systems
DP
02:31pInfineon Technologies to Buy GaN Systems for $830 Million
DJ
01:59pInfineon Technologies Ag : Infineon to acquire GaN Systems
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon announces purchase of Gan Systems

03/02/2023 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon has announced a smaller acquisition in the United States. With Gan Systems, a

"global technology leader in the development of gallium nitride-based solutions for energy conversion" will be acquired, the chip company announced Thursday evening in Neubiberg.

The purchase price of 830 million U.S. dollars will be financed with existing liquid funds. The supervisory boards of both companies have already approved the takeover. However, the transaction is still subject to the usual closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Following the announcement, Infineon shares fell only briefly on the Tradegate trading platform./he/ag


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
03:06pInfineon announces purchase of Gan Systems
DP
02:31pInfineon Technologies to Buy GaN Systems for $830 Million
DJ
01:59pInfineon Technologies Ag : Infineon to acquire GaN Systems
EQ
05:42aEuropean Chip Makers' Shares Slump on Tesla's Silicon Carbide Reduction Plan -- Update
DJ
05:12aEuropean Chip Makers' Shares Slump on Tesla Plans to Reduce Silicon Carbide Use
DJ
03/01INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
03/01Infineon Technologies : introduces highly integrated iMOTION™ IMI110 series for low-..
PU
02/28Micross Components, Inc. completed the acquisition ..
CI
02/27Infineon - New i-ToF imager enables smallest 3D camera systems with improved quantum ef..
AQ
02/24Infineon presents user-friendly LCC design tool, enabling highly efficient LED driver d..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 499 M 16 436 M 16 436 M
Net income 2023 2 563 M 2 718 M 2 718 M
Net Debt 2023 1 372 M 1 454 M 1 454 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 43 781 M 46 427 M 46 427 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
EV / Sales 2024 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 56 951
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 33,78 €
Average target price 43,60 €
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG18.82%46 947
NVIDIA CORPORATION55.32%559 733
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.72%443 080
BROADCOM INC.6.16%247 473
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.21%156 021
QUALCOMM, INC.12.50%137 903