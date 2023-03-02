Infineon announces purchase of Gan Systems

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon has announced a smaller acquisition in the United States. With Gan Systems, a

"global technology leader in the development of gallium nitride-based solutions for energy conversion" will be acquired, the chip company announced Thursday evening in Neubiberg.

The purchase price of 830 million U.S. dollars will be financed with existing liquid funds. The supervisory boards of both companies have already approved the takeover. However, the transaction is still subject to the usual closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Following the announcement, Infineon shares fell only briefly on the Tradegate trading platform./he/ag