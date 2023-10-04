FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares in Infineon rallied on Wednesday, benefiting from the prospect of surprisingly positive business in the automotive segment. The chipmaker's papers set themselves at the top of the Dax in the afternoon with a gain of 4.1 percent to 32.43 euros. They also jumped above the 21-day average line, which is considered a measure of short-term development among chart technicians. The German benchmark index slipped slightly.

According to one trader, the head of the auto division said in a conference call that he expected growth in the "low double-digit range" for fiscal 2024. He said this was a positive surprise compared to market expectations./la/he