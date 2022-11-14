Infineon plans 5-billion-euro Dresden site, raises targets

The plant, subject to adequate public funding, could go into operation in autumn 2026 and create up to 1,000 jobs, added Infineon. When operating at full capacity, the planned factory would have the potential to generate annual revenue equal to the level of the investment, it added.

The company also raised its future target operating model and now expects its average rate of revenue growth to be more than 10%, up from a previous 9%.

The German chipmaker saw growth driven in particular by electromobility, autonomous driving, renewable energies, data centres and the internet of things, it said.

The segment result margin is also expected to reach an average level of 25% versus 19% to date.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)