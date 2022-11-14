Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:25 2022-11-14 am EST
31.01 EUR   +6.10%
10:13aInfineon plans 5-billion-euro Dresden site, raises targets
RE
10:02aStellantis strikes deal with Infineon to secure silicon carbide chips
RE
09:43aInfineon - A smart air conditioner that can 'see', 'hear' and 'feel' its environment
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon plans 5-billion-euro Dresden site, raises targets

11/14/2022 | 10:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Opening of new Infineon chip plant in Villach

BERLIN (Reuters) -Infineon is planning a new 5-billion-euro factory in the eastern German city of Dresden to expand its 300-millimetre production capacities, the German chipmaker said on Monday, while also raising its long-term financial targets.

The plant, subject to adequate public funding, could go into operation in autumn 2026 and create up to 1,000 jobs, added Infineon. When operating at full capacity, the planned factory would have the potential to generate annual revenue equal to the level of the investment, it added.

The company also raised its future target operating model and now expects its average rate of revenue growth to be more than 10%, up from a previous 9%.

The German chipmaker saw growth driven in particular by electromobility, autonomous driving, renewable energies, data centres and the internet of things, it said.

The segment result margin is also expected to reach an average level of 25% versus 19% to date.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2022
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
10:13aInfineon plans 5-billion-euro Dresden site, raises targets
RE
10:02aStellantis strikes deal with Infineon to secure silicon carbide chips
RE
09:43aInfineon - A smart air conditioner that can 'see', 'hear' and 'feel' its environment
AQ
09:42aInfineon : After a record 2022 fiscal year, infineon significantly increases its long-term..
EQ
09:38aInfineon Technologies Ag : Infineon significantly increases its long-term financial target..
EQ
08:44aInfineon Signs Chip-Supply Agreement With Stellantis
DJ
08:24aStellantis, Infineon Strike Preliminary Supply Deal for Silicon Chips For Use in EVs
MT
05:42aInfineon Technologies : introduces the industry's first wide voltage range hot-swap contro..
PU
11/11INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
MD
11/10INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rat..
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 043 M 14 504 M 14 504 M
Net income 2022 2 087 M 2 155 M 2 155 M
Net Debt 2022 2 375 M 2 454 M 2 454 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 38 054 M 39 304 M 39 304 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 54 946
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 29,23 €
Average target price 36,85 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-28.29%39 304
NVIDIA CORPORATION-44.49%406 379
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-28.21%368 123
BROADCOM INC.-22.14%209 830
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-4.76%162 900
QUALCOMM, INC.-33.60%136 123