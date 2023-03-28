Infineon raises 2023 outlook on automotive and industrial strength

The group said it now expected 2023 sales significantly above the 15.5 billion euros ($16.8 billion) forecast previously.

It said there would be a corresponding positive impact on margins, without specifying.

Frankfurt-listed shares in the company narrowed losses to trade 0.1% lower at 1733 GMT.

Second-quarter sales, which will be officially released on May 4, are now forecast above 4 billion euros, the group said, compared with around 3.9 billion euros previously.

Better pricing and more favourable energy costs will also lead to a second-quarter segment results margin in a high twenties percentage range, above the 25% it had expected.

Infineon, whose chips are used in cars and data centres, last month lifted its full-year profit margin forecast on strong demand from carmakers that led to higher prices.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)