  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:48:14 2023-03-28 pm EDT
34.77 EUR   +0.33%
02:03pInfineon raises 2023 outlook on automotive and industrial strength
RE
01:48pInfineon raises sales and earnings forecast
DP
01:21pInfineon Technologies Lifts Expectations for 2Q, Full-Year 2023
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Infineon raises 2023 outlook on automotive and industrial strength

03/28/2023 | 02:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of semiconductor manufacturer Infineon is seen at its Austrian headquarters in Villach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon has raised its outlook for both its financial second quarter and the whole of 2023, it said on Tuesday, citing "resilient business dynamics" at its automotive and industrials divisions.

The group said it now expected 2023 sales significantly above the 15.5 billion euros ($16.8 billion) forecast previously.

It said there would be a corresponding positive impact on margins, without specifying.

Frankfurt-listed shares in the company narrowed losses to trade 0.1% lower at 1733 GMT.

Second-quarter sales, which will be officially released on May 4, are now forecast above 4 billion euros, the group said, compared with around 3.9 billion euros previously.

Better pricing and more favourable energy costs will also lead to a second-quarter segment results margin in a high twenties percentage range, above the 25% it had expected.

Infineon, whose chips are used in cars and data centres, last month lifted its full-year profit margin forecast on strong demand from carmakers that led to higher prices.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 15 486 M 16 697 M 16 697 M
Net income 2023 2 573 M 2 774 M 2 774 M
Net Debt 2023 1 372 M 1 479 M 1 479 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 45 122 M 48 924 M 48 649 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
EV / Sales 2024 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 56 951
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 34,65 €
Average target price 43,61 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG21.88%48 649
NVIDIA CORPORATION81.55%654 254
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED17.06%453 309
BROADCOM INC.12.11%261 344
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.16%160 444
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.51.23%155 676
