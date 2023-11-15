Revenue was 16.31 billion euros ($17.72 billion), up 15% from the year before, slightly beating company-provided analyst expectations of 16.22 billion euros.
BERLIN (Reuters) - German chip manufacturer Infineon reported higher-than-expected revenue for its 2023 fiscal year on Wednesday as it said the appetite for semiconductors remains unabated.
Revenue was 16.31 billion euros ($17.72 billion), up 15% from the year before, slightly beating company-provided analyst expectations of 16.22 billion euros.
