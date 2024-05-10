® TÜV, TUEV and TUV are registered trademarks. Utilisation and application requires prior approval.
Annex to certificate
Standard
ISO 22301:2019
Certificate Registr. No. 01 195 2100054
No.
Location
Scope
H
/01
c/o Infineon Technologies AG
Management System to Ensure Business
Am Campeon 1-15
Continuity at Production Sites of Infineon
85579 Neubiberg
Technologies.
Germany
/02
c/o Infineon Technologies AG
Management System to Ensure Business
Dresden
Continuity at Production Sites of Infineon
Königsbrücker Str. 180
Technologies.
01099 Dresden
Germany
/03
c/o Infineon Technologies
Management System to Ensure Business
Austria AG
Continuity at Production Sites of Infineon
Villach
Technologies.
Siemensstr. 2
9500 Villach
Austria
/04
c/o Infineon Technologies AG
Management System to Ensure Business
Wernerwerkstr. 2
Continuity at Production Sites of Infineon
93049 Regensburg
Technologies.
Germany
2024-05-07
TÜV Rheinland Cert GmbH
Am Grauen Stein · 51105 Köln
Page 1 of 1
www.tuv.com
Disclaimer
