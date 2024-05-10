® TÜV, TUEV and TUV are registered trademarks. Utilisation and application requires prior approval.

Annex to certificate

Standard

ISO 22301:2019

Certificate Registr. No. 01 195 2100054

No.

Location

Scope

H

/01

c/o Infineon Technologies AG

Management System to Ensure Business

Am Campeon 1-15

Continuity at Production Sites of Infineon

85579 Neubiberg

Technologies.

Germany

/02

c/o Infineon Technologies AG

Management System to Ensure Business

Dresden

Continuity at Production Sites of Infineon

Königsbrücker Str. 180

Technologies.

01099 Dresden

Germany

/03

c/o Infineon Technologies

Management System to Ensure Business

Austria AG

Continuity at Production Sites of Infineon

Villach

Technologies.

Siemensstr. 2

9500 Villach

Austria

/04

c/o Infineon Technologies AG

Management System to Ensure Business

Wernerwerkstr. 2

Continuity at Production Sites of Infineon

93049 Regensburg

Technologies.

Germany

2024-05-07

TÜV Rheinland Cert GmbH

Am Grauen Stein · 51105 Köln

Page 1 of 1

www.tuv.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 09:37:10 UTC.