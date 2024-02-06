BP Beats Expectations; Boosts Buyback

BP posted a higher-than-expected annual profit, joining others in the sector in showing resilience despite volatile energy prices, but its results were weaker than the prior-year's record numbers.

Spotify Narrows Losses as It Pares Podcasting, Headcount Costs

The audio streamer attracted strong subscriber growth despite a price increase.

America's Biggest Bank Is Growing the Old-Fashioned Way: Branches

Banking has gone digital, but JPMorgan is building bricks-and-mortar branches.

Toyota Cashes In on Booming Hybrid Sales

The Japanese carmaker forecast a record profit driven by gas-electric vehicles, as U.S. competitors look to catch up.

KDDI Plans to Acquire Further Stake in Japan Convenience-Store Operator

KDDI plans to spend around $3.3 billion to significantly increase its stake in Lawson, one of the largest convenience-store operators in Japan, and jointly operate it with current parent Mitsubishi Corp.

Infineon Cuts Sales Guidance on Weak Demand

Infineon lowered its sales forecast for fiscal 2024 by about 2% after first-quarter revenue missed expectations and as the company reckoned with months of weak demand for chips in personal electronics.

Nintendo Raises Guidance on Stronger Sales of Switch Console, Software

Nintendo raised its fiscal-year earnings forecasts as it expects stronger sales of its Switch console and software.

TSMC to Build Second Chip Plant in Japan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will build a second semiconductor fabrication plant at its site in Kumamoto, Japan, aiming to begin production by the end of 2027.

UBS Posts Mixed Results; to Restart Buybacks

UBS said it will resume share buybacks in 2024 after it reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that was slightly better than forecast, although underlying profits and revenue fell short..

Why the FAA Still Can't Fix Boeing

The current system relies on the plane maker, not regulators, to ensure that jets are produced properly. 'We're not their quality department,' said a former senior FAA official.

