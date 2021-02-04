Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Infineon Technologies AG    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE: Infineon Technologies AG: 2021 -2-

02/04/2021 | 01:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Besides geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic makes accurate prediction difficult. Key factors influencing the expected development of revenue and earnings during the pandemic will be the progression of global infection rates over time, possible restrictions on economic activities, effects on production and supply chains and the level and effectiveness of governmental stimulus programs. ^3 Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (diluted) should not be seen as a replacement or superior performance indicator, but rather as additional information to the net income and earnings per share (diluted) determined in accordance with IFRS.

Infineon's segments' performance in the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year can be found in the quarterly information at www.infineon.com.

All figures in this quarterly information are preliminary and unaudited.

ANALYST TELEPHONE CONFERENCE AND TELEPHONE PRESS CONFERENCE The Management Board of Infineon will host a telephone conference call including a webcast for analysts and investors (in English only) on 4 February 2021 at 9:30 am (CET), 3:30 am (EST). During the call, the Infineon Management Board will present the Company's results for the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year as well as the outlook for the second quarter and the 2021 fiscal year. In addition, the Management Board will host a telephone press conference with the media at 11:00 am (CET), 5:00 am (EST). It can be followed over the Internet in both English and German. Both conferences will also be available live and for download on Infineon's website at www.infineon.com/investor.

The Q1 Investor Presentation is available (in English only) at: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/

INFINEON FINANCIAL CALENDAR (* preliminary)

- 10 - 11 Feb 2021 Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference, San Francisco (virtual)

- 25 Feb 2021 Annual General Meeting, Neubiberg (virtual)

- 1 Mar 2021 dbAccess ESG Engagement Day (virtual)

- 3 Mar 2021 CSS Call along with embedded World trade show, Nuremberg (virtual)

- 9 - 10 Mar 2021 UBS Technology One-on-One Virtual Conference, London (virtual)

- 11 Mar 2021 ODDO BHF 5^th Digital TMT Forum (virtual)

- 24 Mar 2021 JPMorgan Fireside Chat (virtual)

- 4 May 2021* Earnings Release for the Second Quarter of the 2021 Fiscal Year

- 6 May 2021 IPC Call along with PCIM trade show, Nuremberg (virtual)

- 8 - 9 Jun 2021 23^rd Exane BNP Paribas European CEO Conference, Paris (virtual)

- 10 Jun 2021 Bank of America Global Technology Conference, San Francisco (virtual)

- 17 Jun 2021 GS European Digital Economy Conference (virtual)

- 1 Jul 2021 PSS Call along with MWC trade show, Barcelona (virtual)

- 3 Aug 2021* Earnings Release for the Third Quarter of the 2021 Fiscal Year

ABOUT INFINEON Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. In the 2020 fiscal year (ending 30 September), Infineon reported revenue of more than EUR8.5 billion with a workforce of some 46,700 people worldwide. Following the acquisition of the US company Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in April 2020, Infineon is now a global top 10 semiconductor company. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com This press release is available online at www.infineon.com/press

Follow us: Twitter - Facebook - LinkedIn

D I S C L A I M E R This press release contains forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition and earnings performance of the Infineon Group.

These statements are based on assumptions and projections resting upon currently available information and present estimates. They are subject to a multitude of uncertainties and risks. Actual business development may therefore differ materially from what has been expected.

Beyond disclosure requirements stipulated by law, Infineon does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this press release and other reports may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. Contact: Bernd Hops, Media Relations, phone: +49 89 234 23888 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-02-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Infineon Technologies AG 
              Am Campeon 1-15 
              85579 Neubiberg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 234-26655 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 234-955 2987 
E-mail:       investor.relations@infineon.com 
Internet:     www.infineon.com 
ISIN:         DE0006231004 
WKN:          623100 
Indices:      DAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1165602 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1165602 2021-02-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 01:32 ET (06:32 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.77% 31.58 Delayed Quote.2.38%
DAX 0.71% 13933.63 Delayed Quote.1.57%
FACEBOOK INC -0.16% 266.65 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -0.51% 33.83 Delayed Quote.7.77%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.15% 135.14 Delayed Quote.5.15%
TECDAX 0.47% 3495.76 Delayed Quote.8.81%
TECDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 0.66% 3501.07 Delayed Quote.8.97%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.55% 288.55 Delayed Quote.8.82%
UBS GROUP AG 0.49% 13.37 Delayed Quote.7.22%
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
01:33aPRESS RELEASE : Infineon Technologies AG: 2021 -2-
DJ
01:33aPRESS RELEASE : Infineon Technologies AG: 2021 FISCAL YEAR OFF TO A GOOD START. ..
DJ
01:33aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : 2021 fiscal year off to a good start. target markets ..
EQ
02/03INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Germany predicts chip investments of up to 50 bln euros ..
RE
02/03INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES -EUROPEAN RESE : Improving the reliability of electronic c..
AQ
02/03INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Credit Suisse maintains a Sell rating
MD
02/02Volkswagen looks at direct buying to secure scarce chips
RE
02/02EUROPEAN RESEARCH PROJECT IREL40 : Improving the reliability of electronic compo..
PU
02/01TRANSPARENCY AND OBJECT IDENTITY : Infineon and DIGISEQ develop secured physical..
PU
01/29Thad Trent appointed ON Semiconductor's Executive Vice President and Chief Fi..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 645 M 12 793 M 12 793 M
Net income 2021 960 M 1 154 M 1 154 M
Net Debt 2021 3 720 M 4 471 M 4 471 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,7x
Yield 2021 0,80%
Capitalization 44 002 M 52 906 M 52 884 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 46 700
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 32,86 €
Last Close Price 33,83 €
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG7.77%52 906
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.87%585 767
NVIDIA CORPORATION3.64%335 665
INTEL CORPORATION16.42%235 654
BROADCOM INC.6.24%193 953
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED8.17%186 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ