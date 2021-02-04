PRESS RELEASE: Infineon Technologies AG: 2021 -2

Besides geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic makes accurate prediction difficult. Key factors influencing the expected development of revenue and earnings during the pandemic will be the progression of global infection rates over time, possible restrictions on economic activities, effects on production and supply chains and the level and effectiveness of governmental stimulus programs. ^3 Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (diluted) should not be seen as a replacement or superior performance indicator, but rather as additional information to the net income and earnings per share (diluted) determined in accordance with IFRS.

ANALYST TELEPHONE CONFERENCE AND TELEPHONE PRESS CONFERENCE The Management Board of Infineon will host a telephone conference call including a webcast for analysts and investors (in English only) on 4 February 2021 at 9:30 am (CET), 3:30 am (EST). During the call, the Infineon Management Board will present the Company's results for the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year as well as the outlook for the second quarter and the 2021 fiscal year. In addition, the Management Board will host a telephone press conference with the media at 11:00 am (CET), 5:00 am (EST). It can be followed over the Internet in both English and German. Both conferences will also be available live and for download on Infineon's website at www.infineon.com/investor.

ABOUT INFINEON Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. In the 2020 fiscal year (ending 30 September), Infineon reported revenue of more than EUR8.5 billion with a workforce of some 46,700 people worldwide. Following the acquisition of the US company Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in April 2020, Infineon is now a global top 10 semiconductor company. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com This press release is available online at www.infineon.com/press

D I S C L A I M E R This press release contains forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition and earnings performance of the Infineon Group.

These statements are based on assumptions and projections resting upon currently available information and present estimates. They are subject to a multitude of uncertainties and risks. Actual business development may therefore differ materially from what has been expected.

Beyond disclosure requirements stipulated by law, Infineon does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

