Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:50 2022-11-07 am EST
25.76 EUR   -0.01%
04:41aPvr : Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11/04Infineon Technologies : introduces new XENSIV™ TLE4971 sensor family for automotive applications
PU
11/03Infineon PSoC 4100S Max supports fifth-generation CAPSENSE technology with higher performance, lower power, and cost for HMI applications
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PVR: Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/07/2022 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Infineon Technologies AG
Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.11.2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Infineon Technologies AG
Street: Am Campeon 1-15
Postal code: 85579
City: Neubiberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Nov 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.80 % 4.25 % 5.05 % 1305921137
Previous notification 0.71 % 4.24 % 4.95 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006231004 0 9788806 0 % 0.75 %
US45662N1037 0 689571 0 % 0.05 %
Total 10478377 0.80 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 4110373 0.31 %
Right Of Use Open 5656710 0.43 %
Call Option 16.06.2023 2549935 0.20 %
Future 15.12.2023 1515 0.0001 %
Call Warrant 21.06.2024 88149 0.01 %
    Total 12406682 0.95 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 20.12.2030 Cash 7482880 0.57 %
Put Option 16.06.2023 Physical 1072519 0.08 %
Future 19.12.2031 Cash 20963410 1.61 %
Swap 19.10.2032 Cash 2068925 0.16 %
Forward 20.12.2024 Cash 1035271 0.08 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 944755 0.07 %
Call Option 31.03.2035 Cash 9502274 0.73 %
      Total 43070034 3.30 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. % % %
NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Murray Street Corporation % % %
Benson Street Limited % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Murray Street Corporation % % %
Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado % % %
Sphere Fund % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
04 Nov 2022


07.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1480339  07.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1480339&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
04:41aPvr : Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
11/04Infineon Technologies : introduces new XENSIV™ TLE4971 sensor family for automotive ..
PU
11/03Infineon PSoC 4100S Max supports fifth-generation CAPSENSE technology with higher perfo..
AQ
11/03Infineon Technologies : introduces new CMOS transceiver MMIC CTRX8181 with high performanc..
PU
11/01Infineon's new 8- and 16-Mbit EXCELON F-RAM non-volatile memories now commercially avai..
AQ
10/31Infineon's REAL3 ToF imager enables advanced obstacle avoidance and smart navigation in..
AQ
10/28Infineon introduces the 950 V CoolMOS PFD7 family with an integrated fast body diode to..
AQ
10/27Infineon launches XENSIV connected sensor kit, a new IoT sensors platform
AQ
10/27Infineon Technologies : introduces the 950 V CoolMOS™ PFD7 family with an integrated..
PU
10/26Chipmaker UMC cuts capex in readiness for prolonged downturn
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 001 M 13 879 M 13 879 M
Net income 2022 2 068 M 2 050 M 2 050 M
Net Debt 2022 2 351 M 2 331 M 2 331 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 33 543 M 33 251 M 33 251 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 54 946
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 25,77 €
Average target price 37,15 €
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-36.79%33 251
NVIDIA CORPORATION-51.87%352 343
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-37.89%308 926
BROADCOM INC.-30.07%188 450
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.70%147 617
QUALCOMM, INC.-41.66%119 599