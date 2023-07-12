Partnership reinforced: Infineon and Semikron Danfoss sign supply agreement for electromobility chips

Jul 12, 2023| Market News

Munich and Flensburg, Germany - 12 July, 2023 - Cars with fully or partially electrified drivetrains will account for two thirds of cars produced by 2028, as per analyst forecasts. This rapid growth of electromobility is driving the demand for power semiconductors. Against this background, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and Semikron Danfoss have signed a multi-year volume agreement for the supply of silicon-based electromobility chips. Infineon will supply chipsets consisting of IGBTs and diodes to Semikron Danfoss. These chips are mainly used in power modules for inverters, which are used for the main drive in electric vehicles.

"As the global leader in automotive semiconductors, Infineon enables game-changing solutions for clean and safe mobility. Already today, our IGBTs and diodes play a major role in the industry's electromobility transformation by enabling efficient power conversion in the electric powertrain," said Peter Schiefer, President of Infineon's Automotive division. "Our broad product portfolio, system expertise and continuous investment in our manufacturing capabilities make us a valued partner of automotive players like Semikron Danfoss."

Claus A. Petersen, President of Semikron Danfoss added: "Semikron Danfoss provides automotive customers with power modules based on the most advanced assembly technologies that fully exploit the capabilities of IGBTs and diodes to enable further decarbonization of the transportation sector. Automotive customers trust us as an experienced long-term partner to drive the transformation in the industry."

The IGBTs and diodes for Semikron Danfoss will be manufactured by Infineon at its sites in Dresden, Germany, and Kulim, Malaysia. Semikron Danfoss manufactures its own automotive power modules in Nuremberg and Flensburg in Germany, in Utica, US, and as of next year, in Nanjing, China.