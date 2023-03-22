Advanced search
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:07:20 2023-03-22 am EDT
34.78 EUR   +0.50%
Secora™ Pay Portfolio Available In 28 Nm Chip Technology : best transaction performance combined with an easy to integrate full system solution
PU
Infineon, Delta Electronics Partner on Electromobility Offerings for EV Market
MT
Infineon Technologies : and Delta Electronics to collaborate on electromobility; Memorandum of Understanding extends long-term partnership from industrial to automotive applications
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SECORA™ Pay portfolio available in 28 nm chip technology: best transaction performance combined with an easy to integrate full system solution

03/22/2023 | 04:41am EDT
SECORA™ Pay portfolio available in 28 nm chip technology: best transaction performance combined with an easy to integrate full system solution

Mar 22, 2023| Market News

Munich, Germany - 22 March, 2022 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) expands its SECORA™ Pay solutions portfolio to 28 nm technology. With this, the company further pushes the limits of payment cards with new, innovative product designs. In addition, it also offers the latest technology as a reliable sourcing option to all regional payment ecosystems. The new product family is the first of its kind on the market using leading edge 28 nm chip technology with an embedded non-volatile memory. It is targeting to relieve the pain that payment industry has been experiencing due to the semiconductor shortages in mature technology nodes.

"In recent years, touchless payment experience with dual-interface payment cards has become a global standard, among others also driven by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tolgahan Yildiz, Head of Payment Solutions at Infineon's Connected Secure Systems Division. "The SECORA Pay solution portfolio is tailored to enable manufacturing and issuance of high quality dual-interface payment cards and delivers highest transaction performance with reliable security for trusted seamless payments." The global dual-interface payment card market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of six percent from 2022 to 2027, starting from an estimated 2.6 billion units in 2022 [1].

The new plug-and-play solutions from Infineon offer a simple onboarding and migration path for card manufacturers. They are backward-compatible with existing SECORA Pay product offerings in terms of card production, antenna design, personalization, and product certification. Furthermore, the devices provide industry-leading contactless and personalization performance, enabling contactless transactions within 155 ms [2].

The product family uses a security controller with certified software integrated into Coil on Module (CoM) chip modules and is using standardized inlays for easy and fast card production compatible with SECORA Pay products on 65 nm, 40 nm and
28 nm technology - one inlay sheet fits the already available and the new SECORA Pay generation. The CoM system offers maximum flexibility in card design as Infineon uses inductive coupling technology in combination with copper wired card antennas. It is therefore perfectly suited for future market trends such as environmentally friendly cards made of recycled and ocean-bound plastic or wood, as well as high-performance dual-interface metal or LED cards.

In addition, SECORA Pay solutions support the highest throughput in card production with minimal resources for manufacturing highly robust dual-interface cards. This makes contactless payment technology itself resource-efficient. New value-added services based on SECORA Pay's NFC tag functionality enable further use cases such as initial card activation as well as authentication for online banking and for loyalty programs.

[1] Source: ABI research, Payment and Banking Card Secure IC Technologies, August 2022

[2] with 144 byte key, according to the new 2023 Mastercard performance policy

Availability

Product versions supporting the latest Visa and Mastercard applications are available now with extremely long approval life time. Certified applets for American Express, Discover and others will follow later this year. More information is available here.

Information Number

INFCSS202303-085

Press Photos
  • Infineon's SECORA™ Pay portfolio in 28 nm chip technology uses a security controller with certified software integrated into Coil on Module (CoM) chip modules and is using standardized inlays for easy and fast card production. The CoM system offers maximum flexibility in card design as Infineon uses inductive coupling technology in combination with copper wired card antennas. It is therefore perfectly suited for future market trends such as environmentally friendly cards made of recycled and ocean-bound plastic or wood, as well as high-performance dual-interface metal or LED cards.
    SECORA_Pay_28_nm_Application

    JPG | 429 kb | 2126 x 1417 px

Attachments

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 08:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 15 486 M 16 670 M 16 670 M
Net income 2023 2 573 M 2 770 M 2 770 M
Net Debt 2023 1 372 M 1 476 M 1 476 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 45 070 M 48 515 M 48 515 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
EV / Sales 2024 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 56 951
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 34,61 €
Average target price 43,46 €
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG21.74%48 515
NVIDIA CORPORATION79.27%638 694
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.27%434 471
BROADCOM INC.13.88%268 378
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.98%162 356
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.48.11%155 998