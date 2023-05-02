Scholz announces bureaucracy reduction and more development speed

DRESDEN (dpa-AFX) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has held out the prospect of more speed in cutting red tape. "We want to abolish many more regulations that are standing in the way there today," he said Tuesday at a future forum of the Dresden Chamber of Crafts and the Saxon SPD parliamentary group. That's necessary to advance economic development, he said. "If we make all the expert opinions that are prescribed or are put like this a prerequisite for the approval decision that we need for these growth decisions to become something - then we won't be ready in 2030, probably not even in 2050." He said it's necessary to look at where things can be done differently.

"We won't have any alternative at all to these and other decisions, because otherwise we won't get things done at the pace we need," Scholz said. Over the past decades, he said, people have become accustomed to things moving along at a leisurely pace and having time for everything. But if you pay close attention to all the regulations, there's no way you'll have 80 percent of electricity from renewables by 2030. That could be continued for many other issues. "This would not and will not succeed if we leave it as it is now." Scholz concluded his appearance with confidence: "We will achieve a new dawn in Germany. This is no reason for a bad mood."

Scholz had made two appointments in Dresden in quick succession on Tuesday. First, together with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion building at chip manufacturer Infineon. Afterwards, he gave a short keynote speech at the craftsmen's future forum and answered their questions./jos/DP/jha