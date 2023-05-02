Advanced search
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:23:31 2023-05-02 am EDT
33.53 EUR   +1.91%
10:54aScholz announces bureaucracy reduction and more development speed
DP
10:39aEU's von der Leyen hails Infineon factory as chip production milestone for Europe
RE
10:05aInfineon Breaks Ground on EUR5 Billion Semiconductor Plant in Dresden, Germany
MT
Scholz announces bureaucracy reduction and more development speed

05/02/2023 | 10:54am EDT
DRESDEN (dpa-AFX) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has held out the prospect of more speed in cutting red tape. "We want to abolish many more regulations that are standing in the way there today," he said Tuesday at a future forum of the Dresden Chamber of Crafts and the Saxon SPD parliamentary group. That's necessary to advance economic development, he said. "If we make all the expert opinions that are prescribed or are put like this a prerequisite for the approval decision that we need for these growth decisions to become something - then we won't be ready in 2030, probably not even in 2050." He said it's necessary to look at where things can be done differently.

"We won't have any alternative at all to these and other decisions, because otherwise we won't get things done at the pace we need," Scholz said. Over the past decades, he said, people have become accustomed to things moving along at a leisurely pace and having time for everything. But if you pay close attention to all the regulations, there's no way you'll have 80 percent of electricity from renewables by 2030. That could be continued for many other issues. "This would not and will not succeed if we leave it as it is now." Scholz concluded his appearance with confidence: "We will achieve a new dawn in Germany. This is no reason for a bad mood."

Scholz had made two appointments in Dresden in quick succession on Tuesday. First, together with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion building at chip manufacturer Infineon. Afterwards, he gave a short keynote speech at the craftsmen's future forum and answered their questions./jos/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Financials
Sales 2023 15 962 M 17 512 M 17 512 M
Net income 2023 2 812 M 3 086 M 3 086 M
Net Debt 2023 1 493 M 1 638 M 1 638 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,2x
Yield 2023 1,09%
Capitalization 42 850 M 47 010 M 47 010 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
EV / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 56 951
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 32,91 €
Average target price 45,78 €
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG15.74%47 010
NVIDIA CORPORATION97.82%712 921
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.93%422 515
BROADCOM INC.14.10%265 976
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.88%151 288
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.38.47%144 348
