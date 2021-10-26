Log in
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Shaping the startup ecosystem: Infineon and Hyundai Motor Group to nurture startups focusing on future mobility and digitalization

10/26/2021 | 11:48pm EDT
Shaping the startup ecosystem: Infineon and Hyundai Motor Group to nurture startups focusing on future mobility and digitalization

Oct 27, 2021| Business & Financial Press

Munich, Germany, Seoul, South Korea and Singapore - October 27, 2021 - Semiconductors are at the core of emerging technologies that enable digital transformation. To amplify startup engagement Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) today has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai). Under this agreement, Infineon will support startups with product level technical expertise to enhance their success-rate and offer them the opportunity for closer collaboration within Infineon's Co-Innovation Space in Singapore. The focus is mainly on innovations that are addressing future mobility, smart cities and smart factory applications.

"In an environment of rapid electrification and digitalization, creativity and innovation require collaboration across multiple knowledge domains. Co-innovation is critical to business success," said Dr Helmut Gassel, CMO and member of the Infineon Management Board on the occasion of Oktobertech Asia Pacific 2021. "We are thrilled to work together with Hyundai, a global enabler in future technologies. By bringing in our system expertise and industrial background as well as easy-to-integrate semiconductor solutions, we will foster the startup ecosystem and help startups ride the megatrends for growth."

This win-win partnership leverages Infineon's easy to integrate hardware solutions including sensors, microcontrollers, actuators, and security, and Hyundai's world class portfolio of startups focusing on over the horizon technologies e.g. robotics, urban air mobility and Artificial Intelligence. In first phase, the joint activities will be undertaken by Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific and Hyundai CRADLE offices in Seoul and Singapore. In the second phase, the collaboration will be further deepened and extended globally, where Hyundai CRADLE and Infineon have established presence.

"Infineon has been a great partner for Hyundai as a supplier and we are delighted to expand our cooperation by collaborating with innovative startups in Singapore. And, I believe that Hyundai and Infineon's collaboration in sensing new technologies in different fields could bring great opportunities in Southeast Asia." President and Chief Innovation Officer of Hyundai Motor Group, Dr. Youngcho Chi, said.

For starters, Infineon and Hyundai will organize events such as conferences, hackathons and challenges together with ecosystem partners to expand the outreach to local startups in Southeast Asia. Both companies will jointly identify innovative startups that are active in future mobility, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

Infineon innovation ecosystem

Innovation and partnerships are part of Infineon's DNA. Across the globe, Infineon works together with startups to develop leading-edge technologies that make life easier, safer and greener. The Co-Innovation Space based in Singapore offers startups with a yearlong commitment to provide R&D and manufacturing facilities, as well as access to Infineon research, cutting-edge technology, engineering expertise and global network. With a mission to foster the region's start-up communities and bring new technologies to market, Infineon drives regional co-operations through a number of innovation hubs across the globe. This includes innovation hubs at Infineon headquarters in Germany, Austria, Singapore and the Silicon Valley.

Learn more about Infineon's startup community: www.infineon.com/startups

About OktoberTech

At Infineon's annual OktoberTech conferences, corporate innovators, startups, academics, investors and policymakers from across the ecosystem come together to discuss the latest technological advancements and industry transformations. Hosted by members of the Infineon management board, this year's series is opened by OktoberTech Americas on 21 October, followed by OkoberTech Japan on 26 October, and OktoberTech Asia Pacific on 27 October.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. In the 2020 fiscal year (ending 30 September), Infineon reported revenue of more than €8.6 billion with a workforce of some 46,700 people worldwide. Following the acquisition of the US company Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in April 2020, Infineon is now a global top 10 semiconductor company.

Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Information Number

INFXX202110-010

Press Photos
  • Dr Helmut Gassel, CMO and member of the Infineon Management Board
    Dr_Helmut_Gassel_2021

    JPG | 522 kb | 2126 x 1417 px

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 03:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
