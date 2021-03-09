StrongIRFET™ 2 power MOSFETs 80 V and 100 V: right-fit products for a broad range of applications

Munich, Germany - 9 March 2021 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) has launched StrongIRFET™ 2 - the new generation of power MOSFET technology in 80 V and 100 V. Featuring broad availability at distribution partners and excellent price/performance ratio make these right-fit products an easy choice for designers interested in convenient selection and purchasing. Optimized for both low- and high-switching frequencies, the family supports a broad range of applications enabling high design flexibility. Amongst the applications profiting from the StrongIRFET are SMPS, motor drives, battery-powered tools, battery management, UPS and light electric vehicles.

The new StrongIRFET technology offers 40 percent R DS(on) improvement and over 50 percent lower Q g compared to the previous generation, translating into higher power efficiency for improved overall system performance. Increased current ratings allow for higher current carrying capability, eliminating the need to parallel multiple devices, which leads to lower BOM costs and board savings.

Availability