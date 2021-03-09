Log in
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

StrongIRFET™ 2 power MOSFETs 80 V and 100 V: right-fit products for a broad range of applications

03/09/2021 | 03:31am EST
Munich, Germany - 9 March 2021 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) has launched StrongIRFET™ 2 - the new generation of power MOSFET technology in 80 V and 100 V. Featuring broad availability at distribution partners and excellent price/performance ratio make these right-fit products an easy choice for designers interested in convenient selection and purchasing. Optimized for both low- and high-switching frequencies, the family supports a broad range of applications enabling high design flexibility. Amongst the applications profiting from the StrongIRFET are SMPS, motor drives, battery-powered tools, battery management, UPS and light electric vehicles.

The new StrongIRFET technology offers 40 percent R DS(on) improvement and over 50 percent lower Q g compared to the previous generation, translating into higher power efficiency for improved overall system performance. Increased current ratings allow for higher current carrying capability, eliminating the need to parallel multiple devices, which leads to lower BOM costs and board savings.

Availability

The new StrongIRFET 2 products can be ordered now in a TO-220 package. The family comprises a broad range of R DS(on) classes in 80 V and 100 V. The new portfolio will be available in various packages continuing with TO-220 FullPAK, D 2PAK, D 2PAK 7-pin and DPAK. More information is available at www.infineon.com/strongirfet2.

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 08:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
