  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:23:15 2023-04-04 am EDT
37.00 EUR   +0.36%
UBS raises target for Infineon to Euro 49 - 'Buy'.
DP
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS raises target for Infineon to Euro 49 - 'Buy'.

04/04/2023 | 03:50am EDT
ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Swiss major bank UBS raised its price target for Infineon to 49 euros from 47 euros following the company's recent target increase and kept its rating at "buy." The move reflects a favorable environment for automotive and industrial semiconductors, analyst Francois-Xavier Bouvignies wrote in a research note issued Tuesday. In component for automotive, the company is expected to outperform the overall market in 2023. In addition, Infineon is performing well in terms of profitability./bek/mis

Publication of the original study: 03.04.2023 / 13:18 / GMT

First disclosure of the original study: 03.04.2023 / 13:18 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Financials
Sales 2023 15 698 M 17 086 M 17 086 M
Net income 2023 2 665 M 2 900 M 2 900 M
Net Debt 2023 1 418 M 1 544 M 1 544 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 0,96%
Capitalization 48 013 M 52 256 M 52 256 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
EV / Sales 2024 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 56 951
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 36,87 €
Average target price 44,86 €
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG29.69%52 256
NVIDIA CORPORATION91.36%689 617
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.84%452 676
BROADCOM INC.14.91%267 861
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.46%166 887
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.49.08%155 596
