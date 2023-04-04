UBS raises target for Infineon to Euro 49 - 'Buy'.

ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Swiss major bank UBS raised its price target for Infineon to 49 euros from 47 euros following the company's recent target increase and kept its rating at "buy." The move reflects a favorable environment for automotive and industrial semiconductors, analyst Francois-Xavier Bouvignies wrote in a research note issued Tuesday. In component for automotive, the company is expected to outperform the overall market in 2023. In addition, Infineon is performing well in terms of profitability./bek/mis

