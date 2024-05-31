(An omitted word was added to the headline of the May 30 news item)

DRESDEN (dpa-AFX) - The final construction phase of Infineon's chip factory expansion in the north of Dresden has begun. After almost 90 applications have been submitted, the excavation of a 180 Olympic-size swimming pool pit and the relocation of the sand lizards living on the site, the construction of the new "Smart Power Fab" can now begin. The final building permit required for this was handed over by Minister President Michael Kretschmer on Thursday. He congratulated the company. "The goal in Europe is that we can benefit more from this major growth market of microelectronics, that we not only buy from other regions of the world, but that the value creation takes place here, the employees are employed here, the innovations take place here," said Kretschmer. In order to achieve the European target of a 20 percent share of the global market, factories like the one in Dresden are needed.

It was no coincidence that Infineon had made the investment in Saxony, said Rutger Wijburg, member of the Infineon Management Board. "Saxony

- or Silicon Saxony - is the heart of the European semiconductor

semiconductor industry." The Saxons are doers, even if they sometimes grumble. With the construction and creation of 1000 new jobs, Infineon is investing in a long-term future in Dresden. Wijburg believes his company is on the right track when it comes to recruiting skilled workers: "I think we're doing everything right." Saxony is already an attractive employer for Infineon. He is therefore convinced that skilled workers from Europe and the region will be found.

Infineon is investing a total of five billion euros in the factory expansion - and anticipates an annual turnover potential of the same amount in the future. The ground-breaking ceremony took place just over a year ago, when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was a guest. The excavation pit has now been completed. "We are right on budget, both in terms of time and money," said Raik Brettschneider, Managing Director of Infineon in Dresden. With the final building permit, the construction of the building can now begin. The basement floors will be built first. This is where the energy supply and water, chemical and gas treatment systems will be located. The so-called clean room, in which as few particles as possible are suspended in the air and in which production takes place, will be the heart of the "Smart Power Fab" on the fourth floor.

A total of 450,000 cubic meters of earth were excavated on the construction site

- equivalent to the volume of 180 Olympic swimming pools. The

The pit is now 22 meters deep and provides the basis for the concrete foundation slab, which is up to 190 centimeters thick and should reduce vibrations from passing streetcars to a minimum so as not to disrupt production. The Minister President was impressed by the construction site as one of the largest in Germany. "It is the result of a joint effort by industry, here in particular Infineon, science and politics."

The start of production is planned for 2026. According to the company, the largest chip factory in Europe will be located in Dresden by the time it opens. The new part of the factory will manufacture semiconductors that are required for decarbonization and digitalization. They will be used in the automotive industry and in the renewable energy sector./jbl/DP/he